More than 950 people gathered on Eastbourne’s seafront for the fifth annual Starlight Stroll in 2019.

Walkers packed snacks, water-bottles and walking shoes for theStarlight Stroll - the biggest event in St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s fundraising calendar four years ago.

Starlight Stroll is St Wilfrid's Hospice's flagship event and a firm favourite in the calendar every year.

Starting from Princes Park, participants walk along the promenade, beside the sea, to the halfway point at the Italian Gardens. By this point, the stars will be out and you may be able to see the moon rising over the sea.

At the half way mark, walkers are able to lay a special lantern in the garden to remember a loved one who is no longer with us or simply reflect on the work which the hospice does in the community.

1 . Eastbourne Looking Back: St Wilfrid's Hospice Starlight Stroll in 2019 Starlight Stroll 2019 Photo: Steve Blundell

2 . Eastbourne Looking Back: St Wilfrid's Hospice Starlight Stroll in 2019 Starlight Stroll 2019 Photo: Steve Blundell

3 . Eastbourne Looking Back: St Wilfrid's Hospice Starlight Stroll in 2019 Starlight Stroll 2019 Photo: Steve Blundell