Eastbourne Looking Back - The Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022

With the King's Coronation set to take place this weekend (May 6), we take a look back at the last royal celebration in the town.

By Sam Pole
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:41 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:45 BST

Celebrations started on Thursday, June 2 2022, and continued through to Sunday, June 5.

Friends and family came together and enjoyed the food, drinks and games on offer as the town celebrated the Queen’s 70-year reign.

Events took place at Our Lady of Ransom Church in Grange Road and at Willingdon School of Dancing in Seaside.

Your Eastbourne BID's Little Chelsea Street PartyYour Eastbourne BID's Little Chelsea Street Party
Channel View Road donated food to ‘Warm up the Homeless’ and raised £367.33 for a local foodbank.

Grove Road and South Street was closed to traffic for a street party so that people can enjoy a cup of tea and slice of cake to celebrate this momentous occasion.

There will be activities and entertainment from 12 noon until 9:45pm. With a ‘Best of British’ fancy dress competition, where residents were invited to come dressed as a British icon. The Mayor of Eastbourne judged the competition that afternoon, and the best dressed person won a prize.

From 2pm to 4pm, Defiant Sports hosted a traditional English sports day where there was an egg and spoon race, a bean bag race, a three-legged race and more. There was also be a street circus organised by Sweet Circus, providing street entertainment for the whole family. Printers Playhouse also provided live music.

Your Eastbourne BID's Little Chelsea Street PartyYour Eastbourne BID's Little Chelsea Street Party
The Art House Café also hosted a Jubilee bear hunt. Ten unique bears were hidden in Little Chelsea shop windows and ending the celebrations, at 9:45pm, Eastbourne Town Centre lit a beacon to coincide with the national chain of beacons being lit across the UK!

Your Eastbourne BID's Little Chelsea Street PartyYour Eastbourne BID's Little Chelsea Street Party
Your Eastbourne BID's Little Chelsea Street PartyYour Eastbourne BID's Little Chelsea Street Party
Your Eastbourne BID's Little Chelsea Street PartyYour Eastbourne BID's Little Chelsea Street Party
Your Eastbourne BID's Little Chelsea Street PartyYour Eastbourne BID's Little Chelsea Street Party
Your Eastbourne BID's Little Chelsea Street PartyYour Eastbourne BID's Little Chelsea Street Party
Flags fly for the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekendFlags fly for the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend
Dennis Donovan sent in this photograph of a street party in Seaford Road, Eastbourne, which took place on Thursday June 3. "With an authorised road closure and a visit by the Eastbourne Community Choir, a splendid day was had by all," he said.Dennis Donovan sent in this photograph of a street party in Seaford Road, Eastbourne, which took place on Thursday June 3. "With an authorised road closure and a visit by the Eastbourne Community Choir, a splendid day was had by all," he said.
Jubilee cakes at Dukesbury House garden party taken by Leslie Fullalove on her iPhoneJubilee cakes at Dukesbury House garden party taken by Leslie Fullalove on her iPhone
Emma Jones sent in this photo of her husband David's Nanny Flo celebrating the Platinum Jubilee on her balcony. Emma said: "For us, her grandson David and granddaughter Jan she is the Queen of Eastbourne. Born in Eastbourne 95 years ago she survived being blown up during the war and is a proud Eastbourne lady with a heart of gold."Emma Jones sent in this photo of her husband David's Nanny Flo celebrating the Platinum Jubilee on her balcony. Emma said: "For us, her grandson David and granddaughter Jan she is the Queen of Eastbourne. Born in Eastbourne 95 years ago she survived being blown up during the war and is a proud Eastbourne lady with a heart of gold."
Street party in Baldwin Avenue, Eastbourne. Picture by Dan JessupStreet party in Baldwin Avenue, Eastbourne. Picture by Dan Jessup
Jubilee displays in Pevensey and Westham. Picture by Dan JessupJubilee displays in Pevensey and Westham. Picture by Dan Jessup
Adrian Diack took this photograph at Easbourne's Jubilee-themed carnival on Saturday June 4 with a Canon 70D.Adrian Diack took this photograph at Easbourne's Jubilee-themed carnival on Saturday June 4 with a Canon 70D.
Adrian Diack took this photograph at Easbourne's Jubilee-themed carnival on Saturday June 4 with a Canon 70D.Adrian Diack took this photograph at Easbourne's Jubilee-themed carnival on Saturday June 4 with a Canon 70D.
