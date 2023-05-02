Grove Road and South Street was closed to traffic for a street party so that people can enjoy a cup of tea and slice of cake to celebrate this momentous occasion.
There will be activities and entertainment from 12 noon until 9:45pm. With a ‘Best of British’ fancy dress competition, where residents were invited to come dressed as a British icon. The Mayor of Eastbourne judged the competition that afternoon, and the best dressed person won a prize.
From 2pm to 4pm, Defiant Sports hosted a traditional English sports day where there was an egg and spoon race, a bean bag race, a three-legged race and more. There was also be a street circus organised by Sweet Circus, providing street entertainment for the whole family. Printers Playhouse also provided live music.
The Art House Café also hosted a Jubilee bear hunt. Ten unique bears were hidden in Little Chelsea shop windows and ending the celebrations, at 9:45pm, Eastbourne Town Centre lit a beacon to coincide with the national chain of beacons being lit across the UK!