Eastbourne Looking Back: When the Olympic torch came to the town in 2012

In 2012, the historic Olympic Torch passed through Eastbourne.
Back in 2012 when the games came to London, the torch arrived in Eastbourne on July 17 as part of the relay.
Local residents and students packed the streets, waving flags next to custom stalls as they saw the famed torch pass by the seafront.
Rizzle Kicks, the hip hop duo made of Jordan Stephens and Harley Alexander-Sule, ran with the torch and said they were ‘blown away’ by the support.
