We had a look through our archive to see what treasures from the past it held.
The photo gallery includes pictures of the Bandstand, Terminus Road and the Railway Station in previous years.
The seafront pictured from the Wish Tower Slopes in 1901. Photo: Archive
The interior of the railway station in 1905. Photo: Archive
The promenade pictured in an unknown year. Photo: Archive
The Pier pictured in an unknown year. Photo: Archive
