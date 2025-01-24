Terminus Road junction with Pevensey Road. You can see Diplocks Hotel on the right.Terminus Road junction with Pevensey Road. You can see Diplocks Hotel on the right.
Terminus Road junction with Pevensey Road. You can see Diplocks Hotel on the right.

Eastbourne Retro: Look back at photos of the town from our archive

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 16:27 GMT
Take a look at these photos from our archive which show Eastbourne in years gone by.

We had a look through our archive to see what treasures from the past it held.

The photo gallery includes pictures of the Bandstand, Terminus Road and the Railway Station in previous years.

If you have any photos you’d like to submit for a future retro piece, please email: [email protected].

The seafront pictured from the Wish Tower Slopes in 1901.

The seafront pictured from the Wish Tower Slopes in 1901. Photo: Archive

The interior of the railway station in 1905.

The interior of the railway station in 1905. Photo: Archive

The promenade pictured in an unknown year.

The promenade pictured in an unknown year. Photo: Archive

The Pier pictured in an unknown year.

The Pier pictured in an unknown year. Photo: Archive

