Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 16:48 BST
Take a look back at old photos from various spots around Eastbourne.

We’ve had a look through our archive and put together these photos from years gone by.

It can be seen that Eastbourne has changed a lot over the years!

The spots featured in our photographs include Terminus Road, South Street, Old Town and the Pier.

If you have any old photos of Eastbourne you’d like to share, please email them to: [email protected].

South Street

South Street Photo: Archive

The War Memorial in Cornfield Road

The War Memorial in Cornfield Road Photo: Archive

National Provincial Bank, Terminus Road

National Provincial Bank, Terminus Road Photo: Archive

Terminus Road

Terminus Road Photo: Archive

