Eastbourne retro: Look back at photos of the town from years gone by

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 29th Jul 2025, 10:14 BST
Take a look back at old photos from various spots around Eastbourne.

We’ve had a look through our archive and put together these photos from years gone by.

It can be seen that Eastbourne has changed a lot over the years!

The spots featured in our photographs include Terminus Road, South Street, Old Town and the Pier.

High Street, Old Town

High Street, Old Town Photo: Archive

Louis G Ford, Station Parade

Louis G Ford, Station Parade Photo: Archive

National Provincial Bank, Terminus Road

National Provincial Bank, Terminus Road Photo: Archive

Carpet Gardens, Grand Parade

Carpet Gardens, Grand Parade Photo: Archive

