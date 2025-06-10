Carpet Gardens and illuminated fountain by nightCarpet Gardens and illuminated fountain by night
Eastbourne Retro: Look back at the Carpet Gardens over the years

Published 10th Jun 2025
Take a look back at photos of the world-famous Carpet Gardens over the years.

Work is currently underway to restore the gardens and transform it into an ‘oasis of colour’.

Once finished, the they will trial a ’sustainable planting showcase’ which will provide an ‘attractive year-round display’ while benefiting the environment, according to Eastbourne Borough Council.

The Carpet Gardens have gone through many transformations over the years – with displays dedicated to the NHS and the 650th anniversary of the Justices of the Peace.

They were even dug up in the hopes of uncovering the remains of a Roman villa in 2016. The archeological dig took place during a planned phase of replanting to ensure minimum disturbance.

Take a look at the photos below.

The gardens pictured on May 11, 2013

The gardens pictured on May 11, 2013 Photo: Stephen Curtis

The open top sightseeing bus passes the Carpet Gardens on July 8, 2013

The open top sightseeing bus passes the Carpet Gardens on July 8, 2013 Photo: Stephen Curtis

The gardens in 1921

The gardens in 1921 Photo: Archive

An archaeological dig took place at the Gardens in October 2016 with the hopes of uncovering the remains of a Roman villa.

An archaeological dig took place at the Gardens in October 2016 with the hopes of uncovering the remains of a Roman villa. Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER

