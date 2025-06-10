Work is currently underway to restore the gardens and transform it into an ‘oasis of colour’.
Once finished, the they will trial a ’sustainable planting showcase’ which will provide an ‘attractive year-round display’ while benefiting the environment, according to Eastbourne Borough Council.
The Carpet Gardens have gone through many transformations over the years – with displays dedicated to the NHS and the 650th anniversary of the Justices of the Peace.
They were even dug up in the hopes of uncovering the remains of a Roman villa in 2016. The archeological dig took place during a planned phase of replanting to ensure minimum disturbance.
Take a look at the photos below.
