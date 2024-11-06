Eastbourne retro: Look back at the Remembrance Day service in 2015

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 6th Nov 2024, 12:04 BST
Ahead of Remembrance Sunday, we’ve taken a look back at pictures from a previous event.

Thousands of people are expected to gather in the town centre on Sunday (November 10) to remember those who have lost their lives in war.

The event traditionally begins with a parade, featuring representatives from the military, ex-service personnel, emergency services and other organisations, which starts at Terminus Road.

A service will take place at the Eastbourne war memorial in Cornfield Road at 10.40am.

Several other services will take place in nearby towns and villages, including a Sunday morning service at Hailsham Parish Church.

For a full list, see here.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in our photos from 2015?

Eastbourne Remembrance Service 2015

1. Eastbourne retro: Look back at the Remembrance Day service in 2015

Eastbourne Remembrance Service 2015 Photo: Mark Dimmock 07889 775 078

Eastbourne Remembrance Service 2015

2. Eastbourne retro: Look back at the Remembrance Day service in 2015

Eastbourne Remembrance Service 2015 Photo: Mark Dimmock 07889 775 078

Eastbourne Remembrance Service 2015

3. Eastbourne retro: Look back at the Remembrance Day service in 2015

Eastbourne Remembrance Service 2015 Photo: Mark Dimmock 07889 775 078

Eastbourne Remembrance Service 2015

4. Eastbourne retro: Look back at the Remembrance Day service in 2015

Eastbourne Remembrance Service 2015 Photo: Mark Dimmock 07889 775 078

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Eastbourne
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice