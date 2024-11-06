Thousands of people are expected to gather in the town centre on Sunday (November 10) to remember those who have lost their lives in war.
The event traditionally begins with a parade, featuring representatives from the military, ex-service personnel, emergency services and other organisations, which starts at Terminus Road.
A service will take place at the Eastbourne war memorial in Cornfield Road at 10.40am.
Several other services will take place in nearby towns and villages, including a Sunday morning service at Hailsham Parish Church.
