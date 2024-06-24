2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the event, and we’ve taken a look back through our archive at pictures from a previous tournament.

The 2018 Eastbourne International – sponsored by Nature Valley – was the 44th edition of the women’s event, and the 8th edition of the men’s.

The sun shone for huge crowds of tennis fans during the event which took place between June 25 and June 30.

Caroline Wozniacki was the champion of the women’s singles, while Mischa Zverev took home the trophy in the men’s group.

Luke Bambridge and Jonny O'Mara won the men’s doubles, and Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan won the women’s doubles.

Take a look at the pictures from our archive below.

Caroline Wozniacki wins the woman's singles

Caroline Wozniacki

Enjoying the sunny weather