Eastbourne retro: Looking back at a decade of WynterCon events amid closure

‘Whatever world you come from, you’re welcome in ours’ is the motto for WynterCon, which was first held in Eastbourne a decade ago.

Last month, the organisers of the family-friendly science fiction and fantasy convention made the sudden announcement that the event would not be returning this year.

It comes after the event’s parent charity, Sky Creative Sussex, begun the process of closing down, causing WynterCon to have to ‘cease trading’, according to organisers.

WynterCon had been held annually in Eastbourne’s Winter Gardens up until last year.

The convention – which was the largest in Sussex – let fans meet their favourite actors, authors and artists, and enjoy full-sized film props, animatronics, cosplay competitions, photo opportunities and workshops.

Take a look at our pictures of fans enjoying all WynterCon had to offer over the years.

