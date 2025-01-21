Eastbourne Retro: Looking back at photos from the town - including the unveiling of the Royal Sussex Memorial

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 21st Jan 2025, 09:40 BST
Take a look back at photos of Eastbourne in years gone by.

We’ve taken a look back through our archive at photos of Eastbourne in previous years – including the unveiling of the Royal Sussex Memorial in Cavendish Place and a photo of the Channel Fleet on the seafront.

Eastbourne has certainly changed a lot over the years!

If you have any old photos of Eastbourne you’d like to share, please email them to: [email protected].

Sail boats on the beach

Sail boats on the beach

Terminus Road

Terminus Road

Residents listening to music on the seafront. A sign says 'cigar kiosk'

Residents listening to music on the seafront. A sign says 'cigar kiosk'

Eastbourne's trams, which ran between 1954 and 1969, passing the miniature golf course

Eastbourne's trams, which ran between 1954 and 1969, passing the miniature golf course

