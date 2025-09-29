Eastbourne retro: Looking back at photos from town's bonfire in 2012

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 14:48 BST
Take a look back at photos from the 2012 Eastbourne bonfire event.

Eastbourne Bonfire returns on Saturday, October 4 with a colourful seafront procession and firework display.

Ahead of its return, we’ve taken a look through our archive for photos of the event in years past.

These photos were taken in 2012. Do you recognise anyone?

Torchlit parade on October 6, 2012

1. Looking back at photos from town's bonfire in 2012

Torchlit parade on October 6, 2012 Photo: Stephen Curtis

Torchlit procession on October 6, 2012

2. Looking back at photos from town's bonfire in 2012

Torchlit procession on October 6, 2012 Photo: Stephen Curtis

Torchlit parade on October 6, 2012

3. Looking back at photos from town's bonfire in 2012

Torchlit parade on October 6, 2012 Photo: Stephen Curtis

Torchlit parade on October 6, 2012

4. Looking back at photos from town's bonfire in 2012

Torchlit parade on October 6, 2012 Photo: Stephen Curtis

