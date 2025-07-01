Take a look at photos of Eastbourne in years gone by – including class pictures, a marching band in the street, and Eastbourne Rowing Club.
Eastbourne has certainly changed a lot over the years!
1.
A marching band in Eastbourne. Look at the passers-by — people don't dress like that anymore! Photo: Archive
2.
Christ Church Junior School in 1950/51 Photo: Archive
3.
St Thomas a Beckett School opens in 1974 Photo: Archive
4.
Eastbourne banjo and mandoline group Photo: Archive
