Eastbourne Grammar School 1974

Eastbourne Retro: Looking back at photos from years gone by

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 1st Jul 2025, 11:31 BST
We’ve had a look through our archive for retro photos taken in Eastbourne.

Take a look at photos of Eastbourne in years gone by – including class pictures, a marching band in the street, and Eastbourne Rowing Club.

Eastbourne has certainly changed a lot over the years!

If you have any photos you’d like to submit for a future retro piece, please email your JPEGs to: [email protected].

A marching band in Eastbourne. Look at the passers-by — people don't dress like that anymore!

Christ Church Junior School in 1950/51

St Thomas a Beckett School opens in 1974

Eastbourne banjo and mandoline group

