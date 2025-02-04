Today, we’re looking back at photos of staff at the former Bird’s Eye Factory, which used to be one of the town’s biggest employers.
Thousands of jobs were lost when the factory closed, according to the Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce.
Tesco now stands in its place in Lottbridge Drove.
The factory's production manager with a member of staff Photo: Archive
The company was one of the town's largest employers Photo: Archive
Production of the company's chocolate eclairs Photo: Archive
Staff at work at the Birds Eye factory Photo: Archive