Eastbourne retro: Looking back at photos of the Bird’s Eye Factory

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 4th Feb 2025, 11:13 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 11:14 BST
We’ve taken a look through our archive for photos of Eastbourne in years gone by.

Today, we’re looking back at photos of staff at the former Bird’s Eye Factory, which used to be one of the town’s biggest employers.

Thousands of jobs were lost when the factory closed, according to the Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce.

Tesco now stands in its place in Lottbridge Drove.

Did you work at the factory? Get in touch by emailing: [email protected].

The factory's production manager with a member of staff

The company was one of the town's largest employers

Production of the company's chocolate eclairs

Staff at work at the Birds Eye factory

