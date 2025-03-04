Following our article, we received several emails from ex-staff and their family members with treasured memories of the factory.

The factory employed thousands of local residents and, at full capacity, produced ‘nearly 16 miles’ of Arctic Rolls each day, according to an article from the 1980s.

Rick Wheatley in particular has many fond memories of the factory and even met his wife while working here.

He was part of the team from 1981 until it closed in February 1987.

The second photo in our gallery also shows his mum, Delyth Wheatley, working on the Arctic Roll packaging line.

Rick said many of the workers were related and ‘it was a huge blow to a lot of people when it was announced that it was closing’.

"It was a great place to work, many friendships and relationships were formed at the factory,” Rick said.

“My mum worked there for 25 years.

“In them days the women did most of the tedious jobs while most of the men did semi-skilled work. A lot different today, of course.

"I often hoped that someone would arrange a reunion as it's been nearly 40 years since closing.

"A great time with many fond memories.”

1 . Eastbourne retro: Looking back at photos of the Birds Eye Factory Staff at the factory Photo: Contributed

2 . Eastbourne retro: Looking back at photos of the Birds Eye Factory . Photo: Contributed

3 . Eastbourne retro: Looking back at photos of the Birds Eye Factory Staff at the factory Photo: Contributed