The Devonshire Baths were constructed in 1874 and financed by the seventh Duke of Devonshire.

At the time, they were the largest heated salt water baths in the country.

Lots of residents remember learning to swim there with school or family – and many have shared memories of the water being freezing!

The baths were demolished in June 1999, but had been closed for some time before that.

If you have any photos you'd like to submit for a future retro piece, please email your JPEGs to: [email protected].

