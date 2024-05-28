Eastbourne Retro: Looking back at previous 999 Emergency Services Weekend ahead of annual event

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 28th May 2024
Updated 28th May 2024, 16:47 BST
Take a look back at a previous 999 Emergency Services Weekend ahead of its return this weekend.

The event, which takes place each year on the Western Lawns, is set to return on June 1 and 2.

Visitors are given the opportunity to meet members of the emergency services and hop on board a fire engine or ambulance. There are also a number of things to watch and learn from, including road traffic collision exercises, police dog demonstrations and first-aid displays.

The event is organised by Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Eastbourne Borough Council, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the RNLI.

Take a look back at our photos from 2016 – can you spot anyone you know?

NHS First Aid Display

NHS First Aid Display Photo: staff

Eastbourne HM Coastguard team

Eastbourne HM Coastguard team Photo: staff

Traffic collision exercise

Traffic collision exercise Photo: staff

Crowds enjoying the spectacle

Crowds enjoying the spectacle Photo: staff

