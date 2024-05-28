The event, which takes place each year on the Western Lawns, is set to return on June 1 and 2.

Visitors are given the opportunity to meet members of the emergency services and hop on board a fire engine or ambulance. There are also a number of things to watch and learn from, including road traffic collision exercises, police dog demonstrations and first-aid displays.

Take a look back at our photos from 2016 – can you spot anyone you know?

