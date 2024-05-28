The event, which takes place each year on the Western Lawns, is set to return on June 1 and 2.
Visitors are given the opportunity to meet members of the emergency services and hop on board a fire engine or ambulance. There are also a number of things to watch and learn from, including road traffic collision exercises, police dog demonstrations and first-aid displays.
The event is organised by Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service, Eastbourne Borough Council, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the RNLI.
Take a look back at our photos from 2016 – can you spot anyone you know?
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.