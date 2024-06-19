We had a look through our archives and found these photos of when the royal family members visited our town to name a new lifeboat – nearly 12 years ago!

The all-weather lifeboat was named the Diamond Jubilee in honour of the Queen’s 60 years on the throne that year.

A service of dedication was held on the waterfront at Sovereign Harbour, and our pictures show just how delighted pupils from the town’s schools were to meet the Earl and Countess.

The lifeboat has since been moved to the Royal Harbour in Ramsgate, Kent.

