Eastbourne retro: Pictures from the town's first Pride event

By Megan Baker

Published 16th Jul 2024, 15:19 BST
Take a look back at pictures from our archive of Eastbourne’s first pride event.

Pride returns to Princes Park this weekend (Saturday, July 20) with a whole host of entertainment and live music performances.

Ahead of its return, we’re taking a look back at the town’s first pride event which took place in 2017.

Do you recognise anyone in these photos?

Eastbourne Pride

Eastbourne Pride Photo: Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Pride Photo: Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Pride Photo: Jon Rigby

Eastbourne Pride Photo: Jon Rigby

