Pride returns to Princes Park this weekend (Saturday, July 20) with a whole host of entertainment and live music performances.
Ahead of its return, we’re taking a look back at the town’s first pride event which took place in 2017.
Do you recognise anyone in these photos?
1. Eastbourne retro: Pictures from the town's first Pride event
Eastbourne Pride Photo: Jon Rigby
2. Eastbourne retro: Pictures from the town's first Pride event
Eastbourne Pride Photo: Jon Rigby
3. Eastbourne retro: Pictures from the town's first Pride event
Eastbourne Pride Photo: Jon Rigby
4. Eastbourne retro: Pictures from the town's first Pride event
Eastbourne Pride Photo: Jon Rigby
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.