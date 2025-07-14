Eastbourne retro: Pictures of old shops and businesses in the high street

We’ve taken a look through our archive at photos of Eastbourne’s high street in years gone by.

The high street has changed so much over the years.

Which of these businesses do you remember?

If you have any photos you’d like to submit for a future retro piece, please email your JPEGs to: [email protected].

French's and Slaters in Bolton Road

French's and Slaters in Bolton Road Photo: Google Street View

The Co-op in Terminus Road

The Co-op in Terminus Road Photo: Archive

Inside the Arndale Centre

Inside the Arndale Centre Photo: Archive

Right Price

Right Price Photo: Archive

