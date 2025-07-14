The high street has changed so much over the years.
Which of these businesses do you remember?
If you have any photos you’d like to submit for a future retro piece, please email your JPEGs to: [email protected].
1 / 2
The high street has changed so much over the years.
Which of these businesses do you remember?
If you have any photos you’d like to submit for a future retro piece, please email your JPEGs to: [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.