The collection includes photos of elephants in Terminus Road and damage caused by the Great Storm in 1987.
1. Eastbourne retro: Take a look at photos from our archive
Elephants in Terminus Road Photo: Archive
2. Eastbourne retro: Take a look at photos from our archive
Downside Hospital, located off East Dean Road in Old Town. Patients with scarlet fever and diphtheria were treated here. Photo: Archive
3. Eastbourne retro: Take a look at photos from our archive
Carriages outside The Grand Hotel Photo: Archive
4. Eastbourne retro: Take a look at photos from our archive
Eastbourne Salvation Army Photo: Archive