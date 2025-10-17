Eastbourne retro: Take a look at photos from our archive

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 17th Oct 2025, 15:04 BST
We’ve had a look through our archive and have found some interesting photos from Eastbourne.

The collection includes photos of elephants in Terminus Road and damage caused by the Great Storm in 1987.

If you have any photos you’d like to submit for a future retro piece, we’d love to hear from you.

Please email your JPEGs to: [email protected].

Elephants in Terminus Road

1. Eastbourne retro: Take a look at photos from our archive

Elephants in Terminus Road Photo: Archive

Downside Hospital, located off East Dean Road in Old Town. Patients with scarlet fever and diphtheria were treated here.

2. Eastbourne retro: Take a look at photos from our archive

Downside Hospital, located off East Dean Road in Old Town. Patients with scarlet fever and diphtheria were treated here. Photo: Archive

Carriages outside The Grand Hotel

3. Eastbourne retro: Take a look at photos from our archive

Carriages outside The Grand Hotel Photo: Archive

Eastbourne Salvation Army

4. Eastbourne retro: Take a look at photos from our archive

Eastbourne Salvation Army Photo: Archive

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice