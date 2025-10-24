Eastbourne retro: Take a look at photos from the 2012 Beachy Head Marathon

The annual South Downs sporting fixture is one of the UK’s biggest off-road marathon events, according to Visit Eastbourne.
The two-day race programme reportedly sees around 3,000 competitors take part in the marathon, half marathon, ultramarathon and 10k races.
The 2012 event took place on October 27.
It saw Rob Harley of Brighton University take men’s first place with a time of 3:09:51. Susie Casebourne of Bexhill Runners took first place for women with a time of 3:31:29.
All photos taken by Stephen Curtis.
Beachy Head Marathon, October 27, 2012 Photo: Stephen Curtis
Beachy Head Marathon, October 27, 2012 Photo: Stephen Curtis
Winner Rob Harley of University of Brighton with the former Mayor of Eastbourne Cllr Mike Thompson Photo: Stephen Curtis
Beachy Head Marathon, October 27, 2012 Photo: Stephen Curtis