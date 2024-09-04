In the early hours of April 22, 1981, a fire broke out at the Booth’s Hotel in Langney Road.
Emergency services spent several hours tackling the blaze – take a look at these photographs from the scene which were submitted to the Herald.
The building was eventually demolished to make way for flats.
1. Eastbourne Retro: Take a look back at photos from major hotel fire in the 80s
Photos from the scene Photo: UGC
2. Eastbourne Retro: Take a look back at photos from major hotel fire in the 80s
Photos from the scene Photo: UGC
3. Eastbourne Retro: Take a look back at photos from major hotel fire in the 80s
Photos from the scene Photo: UGC
4. Eastbourne Retro: Take a look back at photos from major hotel fire in the 80s
Photos from the scene Photo: UGC
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.