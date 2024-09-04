Eastbourne Retro: Take a look back at photos from major hotel fire in the 80s

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Published 4th Sep 2024, 17:07 BST
We’ve taken a look back through our archive at photos from a large hotel fire in Eastbourne.

In the early hours of April 22, 1981, a fire broke out at the Booth’s Hotel in Langney Road.

Emergency services spent several hours tackling the blaze – take a look at these photographs from the scene which were submitted to the Herald.

The building was eventually demolished to make way for flats.

Photos from the scene

Eastbourne Retro: Take a look back at photos from major hotel fire in the 80s
Photos from the scene

Photos from the scene

Photos from the scene

Eastbourne Retro: Take a look back at photos from major hotel fire in the 80s
Photos from the scene

Photos from the scene

Photos from the scene

Eastbourne Retro: Take a look back at photos from major hotel fire in the 80s
Photos from the scene

Photos from the scene

Photos from the scene

Eastbourne Retro: Take a look back at photos from major hotel fire in the 80s
Photos from the scene

Photos from the scene

