Eight old postcards showing Eastbourne at its best from 1905 to 1935

They show a range of subjects, including the beach, pier, bandstand – and a Salvation Army band from 1935.
1. Eastbourne postcards, 1905 to 1935
The beach, July 1921.Horses were used to pull bathing machines up and down the beach.
Photo: Contributed
2. Eastbourne postcards, 1905 to 1935
.The Sand Artist. Mr Albert Edward (Ted) Child ,the sandscratcher featured on the card, was a member of an Eastbourne family who also held a concession for the fruit stalls along the promenade. At the turn of the century the favourite pitch for the artist to work was just west of the pier.
Photo: Contributed
3. Eastbourne postcards, 1905 to 1935
Salvation Army Old Town Band July 1935 Band Master A.A.Waterhouse.
Photo: Contributed
4. Eastbourne postcards, 1905 to 1935
Caffyns "Compton" 28- seater luxury coach. Caffyns Ltd., Commercial Dept., Marine Parade, Eastbourne.Phone.2400. Caffyn's Garage was situated in Seaside Road, next to Marine Parade. On June 6,1943, 14German Focke-Wulfe bombers made the last severe attack of the Second World War on Eastbourne and one of the 500kg bombs that fell destroyed Caffyn's.
Photo: Contributed