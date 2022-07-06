Close up on the bandstand from Pier and Bandstand August 1921.
Eight old postcards showing Eastbourne at its best from 1905 to 1935

Local historian John Wilton sent in these lovely black and white and colour postcards of Eastbourne, dating from 1905 to 1935.

By Julia Northcott
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 12:47 pm

They show a range of subjects, including the beach, pier, bandstand – and a Salvation Army band from 1935.

If you have any old photographs of Eastbourne you would like to share with us, please email [email protected]

1. Eastbourne postcards, 1905 to 1935

The beach, July 1921.Horses were used to pull bathing machines up and down the beach.

Photo: Contributed

2. Eastbourne postcards, 1905 to 1935

.The Sand Artist. Mr Albert Edward (Ted) Child ,the sandscratcher featured on the card, was a member of an Eastbourne family who also held a concession for the fruit stalls along the promenade. At the turn of the century the favourite pitch for the artist to work was just west of the pier.

Photo: Contributed

3. Eastbourne postcards, 1905 to 1935

Salvation Army Old Town Band July 1935 Band Master A.A.Waterhouse.

Photo: Contributed

4. Eastbourne postcards, 1905 to 1935

Caffyns "Compton" 28- seater luxury coach. Caffyns Ltd., Commercial Dept., Marine Parade, Eastbourne.Phone.2400. Caffyn's Garage was situated in Seaside Road, next to Marine Parade. On June 6,1943, 14German Focke-Wulfe bombers made the last severe attack of the Second World War on Eastbourne and one of the 500kg bombs that fell destroyed Caffyn's.

Photo: Contributed

