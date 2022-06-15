Eight postcards from Eastbourne from the early 20th century

During the early part of the twentieth century many postcards were sent from holiday resorts such as Eastbourne, writes John Wilton.

As well as the cards showing local views there were cards on the theme 'Wish you were here' or We are having fun here.

Many of the cards were mass-produced and then overprinted with the name of the town where they were to be on sale.

Gentle humour included the use of double meanings.

Most of the cards were sent during the summer holidays.

1. Early 20th century postcards May 10, 1913. (A year before the start of WW1). Eastbourne, waiting for the mails. Sent to Master Herman Harche, Bremen, Germany. Do the numbers written on the postcard send a secret message?

2. Early 20th century postcards August 27, 1914. I don't want to leave Eastbourne. Victor writes: "'We are returning to Portsmouth." Was this because of the war or just the end of the summer holidays?

3. Postcards from early 20th century May 28, 1916. If you are fed up with everything, come to Eastbourne.

4. Postcards from early 20th century June 1, 1915.A little Sun and Air from Eastbourne.