Exhibition, Manor Cottage tours and history walk will celebrate 50 years of the Southwick Society

​​An exhibition exploring the achievements of the Southwick Society is going on show to help celebrate its 50 years of work to save the town's heritage.

The society was formed in 1973 at a time of local government reorganisation, when it was feared there would be nobody to speak for the community and the town would lose its identity.

Southwick Urban District Council was to be abolished and from April 1974, the town would come under the new Adur District Council. Against this background, a public meeting was held and it was agreed to form the Southwick (Sussex) Society.

Nigel Divers, secretary, said: "The new society aimed to promote high standards of planning and architecture and to secure the protection, preservation and improvement of features of public interest in Southwick and Fishersgate.

Manor Cottage Heritage Centre in Southwick Street, Southwick. Picture: Elaine Hammond / Sussex World

"A major concern was the threat to Manor Cottage. Despite dating from the 15th century or earlier and being a listed building, Southwick's oldest house was empty, semi-derelict and threatened with demolition.

"The new society took the bold step of taking a lease on the house in order to restore it as a local heritage centre. Much of the work was done by volunteers and 50 years on, the society and the Manor Cottage thrive."

Manor Cottage is open for its summer season and is currently displaying, among other things, the contents of the 1961 time capsule recently unearthed during the refurbishment of Southwick Square.

The new exhibition looking at the achievements of the society over the past 50 years, the greatest of which is the Manor Cottage itself, will run from July 8 to August 26. The heritage centre is open on Saturdays from 10.30am to 12.30pm. Admission is free but donations are requested.

Over the years, the society has fought Dutch Elm disease, planted new trees, organised numerous history exhibitions, campaigned to protect historic areas of Southwick, published books about local history, organised guided walks and heritage talks and provided heritage information boards – and the work continues. Earlier this year, the society unveiled a blue plaque commemorating C.L.R. James, the Trinidadian historian, activist and cricket writer who stayed in Southwick.

As part of the celebrations, Nigel will be leading three guided tours of Manor Cottage, on Friday, June 30, at 7pm; Tuesday, July 4, at 2pm; and Thursday, July 6, at 7pm. Because of the design and layout of the , it is necessary to limit the size of each tour party and places have to be pre-booked by email to [email protected] It is strictly first come, first served. The tours are free but donations will be requested.