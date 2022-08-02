Explore Eastbourne’s fashion history

Heritage Eastbourne’s monthly ‘Culture and Conversations’ event will take place on Saturday August 27 and feature historian Katherine Buckland.

The talk will be held in the Hardwick Suite of the International Lawn Tennis Centre in Devonshire Park from 2pm-3.30pm.

These events look at a variety of aspects of social history and heritage each month.

Fashion history talk in Eastbourne

Annie Wills, head of tourism and culture, said: “Eastbourne is such a special part of the country, and it is wonderful to be able to celebrate and reveal the many layers behind our unique heritage, all in the superb setting of our historic Devonshire Park.

“The talks really are fascinating, and I would urge people to go along and discover more about the interesting history right here on our doorstep.”