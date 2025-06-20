Exploring Eastbourne's historic street furniture

By Kim Adams
Contributor
Published 20th Jun 2025, 10:57 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 11:08 BST
Have you ever wondered about those strange pipes on the street corners of Eastbourne? Or where is the oldest post box in the town? This new publication from Eastbourne Local History Society records and gives examples of street furniture including lamp posts, post boxes and 'stink' pipes, as well as providing a complete record of all the licence plates that once showed you where to find a Bath Chair or a Luggage Porter.

The three authors, Kim Adams, Bob Cookson and Lionel Moth, have done detailed research on the topics covered and the book contains over 100 colour photographs. Eastbourne probably contains more surviving examples of these different kinds of street furniture than any other town in the area. On the streets of Meads there are four surviving water hydrants, once used to fill up the water carts before tarmaced roads. There are more than 50 sewer vent pipes, or 'stink' pipes, on Eastbourne's streets and some of our surviving lamp posts still have the large square bases that housed the gas meters before electric lighting took over.

'Eastbourne's Historic Street Furniture' costs £9 and is available by post from www.eastbournehistory.org.uk/publications or find all the ELHS publications for sale at The Gather (near Sainsburys) in the Beacon Centre on the 4th Friday of every month.

A Luggage Porter Stand licence plate in Enys Road, just 3 inches high, recently restored

1. Contributed

A Luggage Porter Stand licence plate in Enys Road, just 3 inches high, recently restored Photo: Submitted

A rare surviving example of a Morris-type street lamp

2. Contributed

A rare surviving example of a Morris-type street lamp Photo: Submitted

A new publication from Eastbourne Local History Society

3. Contributed

A new publication from Eastbourne Local History Society Photo: Submitted

A Victorian pillar box in Grand Parade, Eastbourne

4. Contributed

A Victorian pillar box in Grand Parade, Eastbourne Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice