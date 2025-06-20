Exploring Eastbourne's historic street furniture

The three authors, Kim Adams, Bob Cookson and Lionel Moth, have done detailed research on the topics covered and the book contains over 100 colour photographs. Eastbourne probably contains more surviving examples of these different kinds of street furniture than any other town in the area. On the streets of Meads there are four surviving water hydrants, once used to fill up the water carts before tarmaced roads. There are more than 50 sewer vent pipes, or 'stink' pipes, on Eastbourne's streets and some of our surviving lamp posts still have the large square bases that housed the gas meters before electric lighting took over.