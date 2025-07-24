Exploring the history of Arundel with walks and talks covering fascinating facts and scandalous stories

The walks and talk will take place in August. Full details of dates, times and booking can be found at www.tickettailor.com/events/historypeople

Here, Chris gives a flavour of just some of the topics and themes he will be exploring in his walks and talk.

Arundel Castle

"No one driving through Sussex for the first time on the A27 can fail to be impressed by the imposing spectacle of Arundel Castle. It looks like it has emerged from a Disney animation, and there is a reason for that: much of what you see is not ancient at all, but was a fantasy built into reality by the 15th Duke of Norfolk in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

"This is not to say that the castle is little more than a glorified folly: behind the fairy tale turrets and battlements, there is an 18th century mansion, and beyond that, in the centre of the castle is the Norman keep, with medieval barbican towers guarding its entrance. Many generations of earls and dukes have added a layer to the castle’s turbulent history.

"The low point in that history came during the siege of 1643 – 44, when a parliamentary army under the command of General Sir William Waller, starved the royalist garrison into submission during the English Civil War. Indeed, Arundel was attacked and counter-attacked on three occasions.

"When the fighting was over, the castle lay in ruins and it was not until the early years of the next century that a restoration was undertaken.

"During my guided walks we will visit several Civil war locations in Arundel."

Ruins of the Blackfriars Monastery

"For over 200 years, history books and guide books confidently asserted that the ruins close to the river and bridge at Arundel were the remains of the medieval charity hospital, or ‘maison dieu’ built by Richard Fitzalan, 4th Earl of Arundel in 1395.

"Each new generation copied the history written by the previous one, assuming it to be correct. It was only in the 1990s, when an archivist at West Sussex Record Office went back to the original documents, that it was shown that the confident assertion was incorrect; far from being Fitzalan’s charity hospital, the ruins were actually those of the Blackfriars Monastery.

"How had this fake history come about? It would seem that its origin lay in a casual remark by a journalist in the Gentleman’s Magazine in the late eighteenth century that the ruins might be those of the Maison Dieu; and from that uncertain conclusion, two hundred years of false history followed."

The Bridge at Arundel

"Today we rather take bridges for granted, but just imagine how difficult it would be travel without them? Within a few miles our progress would be halted by a river, or even a humble stream. The building and repairing of bridges was one of the biggest engineering and financial challenges of the medieval and early modern periods.

"Arundel had no bridge until the first wooden one was constructed over the Arun in 1509. Before that it was necessary to cross the river by ferry, not always an easy or safe option. Several wooden bridges were built over the decades, and the strong current of the river, coupled with winter surges, meant that these structures were in need of constant repair, and, eventually, replacement.

"In 1724, the town’s first stone bridge was constructed at great expense to the borough. Indeed, the council was so strapped for cash, that they accepted a loan from Richard Blaxton, a wealthy resident, to help cover the costs. Blaxton was assured that he would be repaid through the rates. However, when the council tried to levy this charge on the ratepayers, some objected and took the case to court and were successful in their action, and so Blaxton was never repaid his loan.

"He insisted that an inscribed stone tablet be built into the new bridge, urging all who read it to 'be true and just in all your dealings'. When the current bridge was constructed in 1935, the tablet was transferred from the old bridge to the new.

"I will refer to several other questionable practices in 18th century Arundel in my talk at Arundel Museum."

Arundel Cathedral

"Were it not for the castle, the cathedral would surely be the most dominant building in the town? Despite its Gothic and rather French appearance, it was built in the Victorian period and designed by the English architect, J. A. Hansom (known for inventing the cab that bore his name).

"It was opened in 1873 as the town’s first Roman Catholic church since Henry VIII’s break with the Pope 350 years earlier. Dedicated to St Philip Neri, it became a cathedral in 1965.

"I will have much to say about the religious disputes in Arundel in both my walks and the talk at the museum."

St Nicholas’ Church

"The Anglican parish church of St Nicholas is medieval and therefore far older than the Catholic cathedral. It is unique in England in that the eastern portion of the church has been sealed off from the rest of the building since the days of Henry VIII.

"The Howard family, dukes of Norfolk, were, and remain staunch Roman Catholics, and claimed this part of the church as their own private chapel. Being such a powerful family, they were able to continue celebrating the Mass, while the rite was outlawed to all other communicants in England. It was not until 1977, that the partition was opened and the whole church was used for an ecumenical service – the first use of the whole church for worship in nearly 450 years.

"During my walks I will explain how the church was ill-used by parliamentary soldiers during the Civil War."

The Pubs and Inns of Arundel

"At one time Arundel was reputed to have so many pubs and inns that it was hardly possible to walk more than a few yards before finding one. This led to the town having a pretty terrible reputation for drunkenness and violence. There were riots and stabbings.

"Two Inns, The Crown, and the Norfolk Arms, became the respective headquarters at election times of the Whig and Tory parties. Free drink and food were offered to those prepared to support one of the candidates, this was known as ‘treating the town’.

"There were many small taverns down by the river frequented by sailors (the town remained a port until 1933). At one, The Ship and Lighter (currently an empty property), it was said that there were hammocks inside for men to sleep off their hangovers. It has even been claimed that a rope was stretched across the road and that the inebriates were ‘hung out to dry’ over it, as the expression had it.

"The King’s Arms, dating back to 1625, is believed to by Arundel’s oldest surviving pub.

"I will have plenty to say about pubs during my walks, and political corruption during my talk at the museum."

The Great House destroyed by the Duke of Norfolk

"During my talk at Arundel Museum on 14th August, I will be drawing extensively on an extraordinary diary kept by three generations of the same family: the Tompkins Diary. These men; grandfather, father, and son, all served as bailiffs, or what today we would call estate managers, for the Shelley family, who lived in splendour in the great country mansion of Michelgrove, about six miles to the east of Arundel. The diary covers the period 1768-1814.

"The Shelleys and the Howards were great rivals, vying to be the supreme landowner in the district. They were also political rivals, putting up candidates in their own interest across the county. Sir John Shelley even dared to put up a candidate against the Duke of Norfolk’s candidate in Arundel. Both parties spent large amounts of money on what we would today regard as blatant attempts to bribe and coerce the electorate, although they preferred to seeing it as giving ‘rewards’ to their loyal supporters.

"Eventually, the Shelleys built themselves a new mansion, Castle Goring, that still stands to this day, close to the A27, north of Worthing. In time, Michelgrove came into the possession of the Duke of Norfolk, who ordered its demolition. Some say he did this to spite his rivals, the Shelleys, others, that he could not tolerate another house as grand as his own so close by; whatever the real reason, it was an incredible act of cultural vandalism, for a house had stood on that site since Norman times.”

