Extraordinary tale of most decorated British woman from the Second World War

Odette Hallowes, known as Odette Sansom in the war, was an agent for Britain's clandestine Special Operations Executive (SOE) in France. She was captured by the Gestapo in April 1943, along with her commanding officer, Peter Churchill, who she later married and whose ashes are buried at Tangmere Aviation Museum.

Odette was born at Amiens, France in 1912. Her father, a French bank manager, was killed in the First World War. She grew up a quiet, withdrawn child who loved horses and music.

She married Englishman Roy Sansom, an old friend of the family, in 1931, and moved to Britain. She joined the SOE in the spring of 1942, after replying to a BBC broadcast requesting family snapshots of the European coastline – a broadcast designed to contact potential agents.

Using the codename Lise, she landed by boat in the south of France and joined the Spindle network as one of Peter's couriers.

Betrayed by a double agent while working for the Resistance, she was tortured and sentenced to death by the Nazis – then left to wait alone for her execution.

Odette survived nearly two years in solitary confinement at Ravensbrück Concentration Camp but was then unexpectedly freed by her captor, SS Commandant Fritz Suhren on May 5, 1945. He hoped to use her to negotiate his surrender.

Odette was taken to the American front line in Suhren's SS-issued convertible – and then turned the tables on him. She seized his pistol and exposed him as a war criminal as she handed him over to the Allies. That very pistol is now displayed at Tangmere.

Left sitting in the vehicle under the night sky, she began telling American officer Captain Edward Bonner the story of her tiny green leaf, saying it saved her in her darkest moment.

Odette said: "They did not know, as they slammed the door of my cell, that I held in my fingers a most potent link with the forces of life and freedom.

“Somewhere in the vast spaces of the sky, a wind had risen... and had lifted a leaf and carried it gently down on to the ground of Ravensbrück, to be picked up by hands that had great need of it.”

Wanting to stay outside a little longer, Odette continued to reveal the extraordinary story of her life. She was secretly after the papers Suhren had hidden in the car, hoping to secure vital evidence for the British, and the talk served as a distraction.

Over the course of the night, a bond formed between the resilient Odette and the war-weary Eddie, who had been at the liberation of Buchenwald in the previous weeks.

He was grappling with his own ability to find hope in the bleakness of what Fascism had shown itself to have done. Odette became a source of light for him over the course of their conversation, as they shared a rare moment of peace in the shadows of war.

Speaking of the potential of the human spirit, Odette said: "I am a very ordinary woman to whom a chance has been given to see human beings at their best and at their worst. I completely believe in the potential nobility of the human spirit."

Peter and Odette were married after her first husband died in 1947 but the marriage was dissolved in 1953 and in 1956, she married Geoffrey Hallowes, also an SOE agent.

Odette was awarded the George Cross, made an MBE and presented with the Légion d’honneur. She died in 1995, aged 82.

Her story is told in a new play coming from Canada to Tangmere and Bosham, where her youngest daughter, Marianne, lived for 32 years.

​Playwright Kimberly Denness-Thomas said: "A Little Green Leaf tells the story of Odette, not only as a spy but as a woman whose choices, guided by humanity and light in the face of unimaginable suffering, shaped her survival.

"Honoured with the George Cross for her bravery, Odette dedicated her post-war life to honouring the women whose stories could no longer be told. She helped establish the Woman of the Year Award and worked tirelessly to speak for her fallen comrades.

"​Our hope is to share Odette’s story with the world, sparking new conversations about the Holocaust, fascist oppression, and what 'peace' truly means in today’s world. With your support, A Little Green Leaf will give Odette’s voice a platform, spreading light where peace and hope can grow."

Tumbleweeds Theatre's A Little Green Leaf has its premiere in London on August 27, before touring to Bosham Village Hall on September 3 and Tangmere Military Aviation Museum on September 4 and 5. Visit www.alittlegreenleaf.com for tickets and more information.

The original one-act play marks the 80th anniversary of the Second World War by telling the true story of one of its heroines. It focuses on that night in the car, where an unexpected friendship was forged.

Directed by Barbara Poggemiller and starring Will Carr as Captain Edward Bonner and Kathleen O’Reilly as Odette Hallowes, the production is presented in partnership with Odette’s family, who invited the company to bring her story to life on UK stages.

Odette’s granddaughter, Louise Higham, is associate producer, while cousin Sophie Parker and the entire family have given heartfelt support.

Blending intimate storytelling, puppetry and shadow work in a black box medium, A Little Green Leaf illuminates a story of resistance, survival and the power of hope.

The tour is designed to spark conversations around peace, gender equity and women’s wartime contributions, and each performance will be followed by a Q&A session.

Kimberley said: "Our play brings this powerful symbol to life, ​reminding us all to rise against oppression. This is more than a play - it's a tribute, a conversation, and a bridge between generations.”

1 . Odette Hallowes Anna Neagle takes a stroll along Blackpool promenade with her husband Herbert Wilcox and Odette Hallowes in June 1962 Photo: National World

2 . Odette Hallowes Odette in 1946, when she was awarded the George Cross Photo: Tangmere Military Aviation Museum

3 . Odette Hallowes Peter and Odette outside Buckingham Palace in 1946, having just received their awards from King George VI Photo: Tangmere Military Aviation Museum

4 . Odette Hallowes Kathleen O'Reilly as Odette Hallowes and Will Carr as Captain Edward Bonner in A Little Green Leaf Photo: Tumbleweeds Theatre