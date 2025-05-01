Extraordinary wartime love story of RAF navigator involved in The Great Escape

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The extraordinary wartime love story of an RAF navigator involved in The Great Escape has be told as part of celebrations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

From a simple typed note to a woman he had never met to a handwritten letter of love on their wedding day, the story of Flight Lieutenant Leslie Speller is as intriguing as it is extraordinary.

He was 6ft 1in, the son of well-known Littlehampton children's entertainer Uncle Charlie, and his beloved, Eileen Stone, was just 5ft 3in, in town only to escape London at the outbreak of the Second World War.

She was staying in Lyminster near relatives and Leslie had seen her as she cycled off to work at the Food Control Office in Littlehampton town centre each day. He also knew her cousins from Littlehampton Amateur Dramatics Society but he had never spoken to Eileen.

Leslie Speller in his flying suit at RAF Prestwick in 1940 and Eileen Stone in her Land Army uniform in 1941

Leslie was a solicitors clerk at Holmes, Beldam & Co in Arundel and when he had to send Eileen a summons for riding her bike without lights in February 1940, he seized the opportunity, enclosing a short typed note of his own.

It read: "Are you free on Friday? If so, would you care to come to the Odeon?"

That was it – no name, just handwritten initials.

Then came the fine and with that letter was a slightly longer typed note, still with only a handwritten signature.

Eileen Stone cycled to work at the Food Control Office in Littlehampton town centre each day

"I would probably have seen you some morning, but the rain has kept me in the bus. However, will it be convenient to meet you at 7.30 outside the Odeon."

A bold move but it paid off. The film was Only Angels Have Wings, or so daughter Leigh Lawson believes, having researched local newspapers of the time.

In no time, Leslie and Eileen were dating, going on cycling trips together, walking on the downs and enjoying dances at Arundel Castle. But their time together was short, as he was desperate to join the RAF and she wanted to go into The Land Army.

As soon as his call up papers were received, he was so excited he rushed round to the Food Control Office and pretty much said to Eileen 'hello, goodbye' – she was not impressed!

Eileen Stone had caught the eye of Leslie Speller when the passed each other on the way to work each day

"She thought that was it," said Leigh. "He came from a poor family and they were very frugal, so to go to Paignton for training, it was all quite exciting for him."

Leslie qualified as a navigator and there was to be only one more brief meet-up before he was posted to the Middle East in June 1941.

Before long, though, Eileen was off on her own adventures, training at Plumpton in August 1941 and then working on a farm in Norfolk with The Land Army for a few months before being transferred to Lock Farm, Partridge Green, in 1942.

Constant letters were exchanged over four years of the war but there could be long gaps when these were not getting through.

The first note sent by Leslie before he had spoken to Eileen

In 1942, Leslie went missing for ten weeks. He had joined the crew of a Liberator 'just for the ride' to get experience in the air but it was shot down over Libya.

Leigh said: "The plane was on fire. Only two of the seven men survived. His hands were badly burned and his back was riddled with shrapnel. His parents received a telegram and a letter from the Air Ministry to say he was missing, believed killed."

It was eventually discovered he had in fact been captured on May 3, 1942, and sent to a hospital run by Italian nuns. From there, he was taken to Stalag Luft III, the Nazi camp known for The Great Escape. He was accompanied by a German guard, who wrote to Leslie after the war and sent him a photo he had taken of him on the train on the way to the camp.

The possessions Leslie left behind in the desert were eventually returned to his parents, including an Irvin parachute. This had saved his life when he had to bail out of a Bristol Blenheim earlier in the war.

Leigh explained: "He had to bail out due to a technical problem but had not landed in enemy territory. He had wrapped himself in the silk parachute for extra warmth during cold desert nights."

Meanwhile, in Stalag Luft III, prisoners were planning The Great Escape. Leslie was involved in helping to dig the tunnels but not for long, as he found it too claustrophobic, being so tall.

The note that sealed the deal

Instead, he was assigned by John Casson to code letter writing, a vital way of getting messages back to Britain from the camp in secret. Leigh still has these letters.

She said: "He was chosen to be one of 200 to take part in the escape but luckily for him, the tunnel was discovered before his turn came, as 50 of those who got out were shot.

"Constant letters to and from Eileen supported Leslie throughout his three years as a prisoner. Even though at times his moral was very low, he dreamed of one day returning home. The letters show a strength of humour and fortitude despite privations."

Another lucky coincidence is that Leslie was in hospital, recovering from an operation to remove shrapnel, when Stalag Luft III was evacuated in January 1945. This meant he was spared the ordeal of The Long March in freezing conditions.

Instead, he was taken by train in February 1945 to a former Italian camp to wait to be repatriated. On May 2, 1945, the day before VE Day, he wrote to Eileen to say he hoped to be home soon.

He landed at RAF Westcott on May 11 and was home in Littlehampton on May 13. However, Eileen was not there - she was on holiday in Bournemouth, so he sent her a telegram and set off to see her.

They were engaged in a wood in Lyndhurst on May 15, 1945, and married at Littlehampton Congregational Church on June 20, 1945. Eileen used Leslie's precious parachute of ivory silk to make her own wedding dress.

The headline in the Littlehampton Gazette read: "Uncle Charlie's Son Weds"

On their wedding day, Leslie wrote a short letter to Eileen with the message 'I love you' and posted it to the hotel where they were to spend their honeymoon.

It was fitting that their love story had started with a note and was sealed with a note. After 52 years of marriage, Eileen died of cancer in 1998 aged 79. Leslie died in 2006, on his 92nd birthday.