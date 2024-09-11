Fantastic time at 'favourite' Chichester Police Station open day in 2015

The annual event had fast become a must, with many hailing the experience nine years ago their favourite.

As it happened, it went ahead only two more times, with 2017 being the last open day at the Kingsham Road station.

"It was fantastic and very well attended and there was great feedback," said Kris Ottery at the time. "It was a great opportunity to see the variety of what we do and promote some of the good work done by organisations and volunteers we work in partnership with."

The firearms unit, support unit, Sussex Volunteer Search and Rescue Team, and neighbourhood policing teams were there to show what they get up to on a daily basis.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, St John's Ambulance, Selsey Coastguard and local charities were also present.

1 . Chichester Police Station open day 2015 Andy Lawrence, proud owner of a 1970s Morris 1100 Photo: Louise Adams

2 . Chichester Police Station open day 2015 Show visitors take a look at the panda cars Photo: Louise Adams

3 . Chichester Police Station open day 2015 Sorting out the 'rioters', with a big smile Photo: Louise Adams

4 . Chichester Police Station open day 2015 Take that! Tackling the offenders. Photo: Louise Adams