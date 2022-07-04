Fascinating series of talks exploring history of Eastbourne

Making A Sussex Name For Yourself is the first in a series of talks exploring the history of the town

The ‘Culture and Conversation’ talks, which look at a variety of aspects of social history and heritage each month, will begin with a tongue twisting trek into times gone by, revealing the verbal history of the town’s language.

Kicking off on Saturday July 9 with ‘Making a Sussex’ Name for Yourself, Kelly van Doorn will be explaining how local geography, locations and occupations have shaped the names and dialect of Eastbourne locals, with long lasting effects still heard today.

From being called a Scaddle by a Bozzler after too many Bumboos, Kelly will reveal the quirks of the town’s particularly unique language and how it came to be - you’d be Willocky to miss it!

Further talks include Behind the Seams on August 27 with Katherine Buckland, taking a journey through Eastbourne’s fashion history, unravelling the stories behind the style. Katherine will reveal that you really ‘are what you wear’ and how the clothes that people wore and fashion choices they made, can give clues about who they were, as well as who they were not.

The run continues on September 3, as Lizzie Williams features some of the stories of Beachy Head with Looting, Lighthouses and Larks in a look at the unique history surrounding one of the UK’s most iconic landmarks.