Festival of Slow: Chichester 20’s Plenty street party in 2014 celebrated safer, slower speed limit
A celebration of safer city streets saw residents gather to mark a year of 20’s Plenty in June 2014. It was July 1, 2013, when a long-running campaign finally bore fruit as the new 20mph speed limit became legally enforceable in Chichester’s residential streets.
By Elaine Hammond
6 hours ago
16th Dec 2022, 3:53pm
On Saturday, June 28, 2014, people gathered in Whyke Lane, which was closed off to traffic, to make the most of the occasion. Dubbed the Festival of Slow, the event was organised by Sarah Sharp, who masterminded the 20’s Plenty speed campaign.
She said the key message of the day was that Chichester’s street were very important public places where people could meet and interact. People earlier gathered at the Market Cross for a community cycle ride to the festival.
