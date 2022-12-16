Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Festival of Slow: Chichester 20’s Plenty street party in 2014 celebrated safer, slower speed limit

A celebration of safer city streets saw residents gather to mark a year of 20’s Plenty in June 2014. It was July 1, 2013, when a long-running campaign finally bore fruit as the new 20mph speed limit became legally enforceable in Chichester’s residential streets.

By Elaine Hammond
6 hours ago
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 3:53pm

On Saturday, June 28, 2014, people gathered in Whyke Lane, which was closed off to traffic, to make the most of the occasion. Dubbed the Festival of Slow, the event was organised by Sarah Sharp, who masterminded the 20’s Plenty speed campaign.

She said the key message of the day was that Chichester’s street were very important public places where people could meet and interact. People earlier gathered at the Market Cross for a community cycle ride to the festival.

1. Festival of Slow

Celebrating the 20mph speed limit in Chichester city centre streets

Photo: Louise Adams

Photo Sales

2. Festival of Slow

A beaming smile from one of the youngest residents of Whyke Lane in 2014, Autumn Bradley, 16 months

Photo: Louise Adams

Photo Sales

3. Festival of Slow

Susannah Stockton joins daughter Maddie and her friend Lizzie Sharp for a spot of knitting

Photo: Louise Adams

Photo Sales

4. Festival of Slow

Former Chichester mayor Michael Woolley enjoys a dance with street party organiser Sarah Sharp

Photo: Louise Adams

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
People