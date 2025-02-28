Fire at Gribble Inn, Oving, brings back memories of 2014 blaze

On the evening of Thursday, February 27, 2025, firefighters were called to reports of a blaze at the 16th-century thatched cottage – click here to read more.

The previous fire at the pub was more than ten years ago: at the crack of dawn on Saturday, July 19, 2014, flames started licking at the thatched roof of the building, leading to more than 100 firefighters to converge from across the county to battle the blaze.

Nikki Tester and her partner Simon Wood had at that point run the Gribble for five years, and were inundated with messages of support.

“To everyone that helped and all the messages of support that we’ve had: thank you, it’s amazing,” Nikki told the Chichester Observer at the time.

Early on the Sunday morning, the day after the fire, the community gathered outside the pub to start clearing the garden and car park.

“Look at the support we’ve got. It just goes to show – it’s overwhelming really,” Nikki added.

It was a far cry from the scene the previous morning, which saw 14 fire engines called in to fight the flames.

Nikki said she had got up at 5am the morning of the fire. “I went in the bathroom and there was smoke coming through the walls,” she told the Observer after the 2014 incident.

“I was half asleep. I thought ‘it smells like a bonfire’. I ran downstairs to the small bar which was full of smoke, but it wasn’t hot. I ran out by the back door and saw the flames coming out the bottom of the thatch.”

Firefighters raced against time to remove as much thatch as possible from the roof and create a barrier to stop the flames spreading across the whole roof.

Despite the fire gutting the roof on one side, the crews managed to save one side of the pub and the community was left thankful no one was hurt in the devastation.

In July, 2014, the Observer reported how, the day after the blaze, there was concern about what could have started the fire, with some fearing the possibility of an arson attack.

However, fire investigation officer Mike Hetherington had ruled this out, concluding the fire was the result of an accidental electrical fault. He revealed the fire started in the main electrical intake to the

building before spreading to the thatch, according to the Observer’s report.

After extensive repairs and after being rethatched, the pub reopened in spring, 2015.

1 . Fire at the Gribble Inn, Oving, July 2014 Firefighters outside the Gribble Inn, Oving, following the fire in July, 2014 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Fire at the Gribble Inn, Oving, July 2014 Scores of firefighters from across the county were called to the incident in July, 2014 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Fire at the Gribble in, Oving, July 2014 The scene at the Gribble Inn, Oving, in 2014 Photo: Eddie Mitchell