Focus on the Old Town wall in Hastings

There were public protests earlier this month when East Sussex Highways announced that for safety reasons it was about to replace the deteriorating 200-yard long brick wall dividing the carriageway of the A259 in East Parade. One campaigner said in the Observer “That wall has been there as long as the Stade has.”

In fact the Stade has existed for over a millennium, while the now-replaced wall was only 62 years old. It was built in 1963 as the final stage in a decades-long project to demolish many buildings in the heart of the Old Town and create the Bourne road that now runs through the middle of it.

The idea of building a new road through the Old Town was first seriously discussed by Hastings Council in the mid-1890s, when the two existing north-south routes, the High Street and All Saints Street, were becoming congested. This idea came to nothing, but it re-appeared in 1923 when the Council decided to demolish 64 poor-quality houses between the bottom of All Saints Street and Bourne Street. This was strongly opposed by many of the 70 families, who the Council eventually rehoused in the late 1920s in new properties in Halton. But the Council then knew that it could carry out big changes in the Old Town by declaring houses as ‘slums’ and thereby legally acquire them for token sums of a few hundred pounds, rather than the thousands they might be worth.

The scheme for a new road benefited in 1929 by the removal of a large group of fishing-related buildings known as Mercers Bank, on the beach between the bottom of All Saints Street and Bourne Street. This was a mixture of net shops, store-rooms, blacksmiths and workshops that had grown up on this site since early in the 19th century. Hastings Council wanted to remove most, if not all, the buildings in order to tidy up the area, to widen Rock-a-Nore Road and to help prepare for the new road. The Mercers Bank demolition left just three net shops in place, which are still there today, in the Stade Open Space, opposite Winkle Island.

East Parade in 1851

In 1930 the borough engineer Sidney Little produced a detailed Old Town ‘improvement’ scheme which proposed constructing the Bourne road as we know it today. But this was delayed for four years because of widespread opposition, not least because of the ‘slum clearance’ method to rehouse on the cheap many people who had lived in the Old Town for many years.

Before the clearance started, one improvement that Mr Little managed to carry out was the construction of the boating lake on the beach in front of the Old Town. The two-feet deep lake covered 7,900 square yards of what had been beach, and had a paddling pool at the west end. But Mr Little had built it sufficiently far seaward of the existing East Parade roadway to enable it to be widened in 1963. The lake opened in May 1933 and was immediately a big attraction, with 30,500 people taking a ride during its first two months. In 1934 the Council erected 12 tall posts around the edge of the lake, which were linked together in pairs, with colourful light displays, which remained in use until the 1950s.

In late 1934 the Ministry of Health finally gave the go-ahead for a major slum clearance in the Old Town. Over 600 people were to be re-housed in new council housing to be built at Bembrook, Ore and Hollington, despite much opposition. Hastings Council early in 1934 had bought 36 acres of Bembrook Farm for £10,000 from Major Carlisle Sayer for the rehousing.

Work in the Old Town started early in 1935 and caused much distress over the following years. The scheme not only damaged the lives of hundreds of local people, but also destroyed much of the character of the Old Town. The clearance project was halted during and immediately after the Second World War, leaving much of the Old Town looking derelict, made worse by much bomb damage. So in 1952 the Old Hastings Preservation Society was launched at a meeting in the Old Town Hall Library in High Street in an attempt to stop historic building losses. In 1955 a £30,000 'Appeal to Save Old Hastings' was launched, 'to restore and maintain the town's ancient houses and churches in their original setting'.

East Parade being rebuilt in 1963

Not much happened in the 1950s until in June 1958 the Minister of Transport gave the go-ahead for building the main road through the Old Town. The first section of the Bourne, from the seafront to the newly built Roebuck Street, was finished by early 1959. Work started on the second section, north from Roebuck Street, in mid-1962 and was finished a year later. The final stage was in East Parade, starting with the demolition of the 1882-built lifeboat house standing opposite the Cutter pub. The seafront could then be widened (and the wall built), leaving a footway next to the boating lake.

There is more detail about the construction of the Bourne road in my book Fishermen of Hastings, on sale in the Fishermen’s Museum.