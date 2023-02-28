​The founder of Worthing Mosque has died at the age of 84, after nearly 50 years of caring for the town's Muslim community.

Abdui Hadi Khabbazeh, known as Hadi, is remembered as a great teacher, a kind and caring man who did so much to help people of all ages.

He came to Worthing in the mid-1970s with his wife Jacqueline, who he had met while studying in London after coming to England from Aleppo in Syria in 1962.

Hassan, Hadi's son, said: "He took the Orient Express across Europe and arrived at Dover, where his brother picked him up on his Lambretta and took him to Kingston. Even from that time, he was teaching the Quran."

With Jacqueline's help, Hadi and a small group of Muslims formed the Worthing Islamic Social and Welfare Society, a charity providing help and support. With no place of worship, or even a place to meet up, the society formed a working group with the aim of setting up a religious and cultural Islamic centre.

In the 1980s, they gathered for prayer at the 1st Worthing Scout HQ, then the Labour Hall. Desperate for their own mosque, the society then bought a house but it proved unsuitable, so it was sold and instead, the society bought a building from Papworth Contruction in Ivy Arch Road.

Hassan said: "He was a natural born leader and he became the chairperson of the group. He really wanted to push the social and welfare side to help the poor and the mosque has continued that. Mum did a lot of the admin in the early years of the mosque.

"Dad went around all the residents and the businesses. He rallied people. In Ivy Arch Road, they started by praying upstairs and then converted the downstairs to a prayer hall. Now, the upstairs has rooms for classes. It is a very peaceful community. Many people like the social side and they support each other."

Hadi was part of a small group who fought for planning permission for the mosque and went to the Town Hall to hear if it had been granted.

Hassan said: "He said he was in tears when they gave permission, it had been a lot of work. My dad was always so charming and diplomatic, and the council has been great. He was very positive, he never had any enemies."

Hadi also worked with the council to establish a special area for Muslim burials at Durrington Cemetery. Hassan explained he 'saw it as one big family'. The first plot, called Four Seasons, had 60 spaces and Hadi thought that would last a long time but it was filled quickly, so a second Muslim area was opened three years ago and Hadi was buried there last week.

Hassan said: "There were so many people, some who knew him as a teacher. He did so much for so many. He volunteered much of his time, he was very dedicated and he always encouraged people."