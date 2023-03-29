Edit Account-Sign Out
From petrolheads to foodies - the weekend where Horsham was taken over by all things Italian

Horsham’s great minds are always pondering how to make the town’s offering stand out from the rest and attract visitors from far and wide.

By Joshua Powling
Published 29th Mar 2023, 12:08 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 12:10 BST

One of the most, if not the most, successful initiative was Piazza Italia, held over the Easter Weekend for a number of years.

It offered visitors and shoppers an exciting taste of Italy in the midst of a very English medieval market town.

The days would be packed full of fabulous cars and bikes, tasty Italian foods, lively street entertainment and a huge choice of independent shops, cafes and restaurants.

Piazza Italia was organised by Horsham District Council in conjunction with local businesses, vehicle owners groups and partner organisations.

And Good Friday in 2013, ten years ago now, saw a rally of around 100 Ferraris and more than 150 Ducati-led Italian bikes.

Saturday it was the turn of the Minis to arrive in mass, followed by Supercars, Alfas, Fiats and Scooters on the Monday.

