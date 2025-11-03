Girlguiding Sussex West will march at The Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday, having been selected to represent the national movement

Girlguiding Sussex West has been selected to represent the national movement at The Cenotaph on Remembrance Sunday.

A contingent of members from across the county's seven divisions, Adur Valley, Arun Valley, Bognor Regis, Chichester, Petworth, Worthing Cissbury and Worthing Highdown, will march in the parade on Sunday, November 9.

Jackie Brown, division commissioner at Worthing Cissbury, said: "Girlguiding Sussex West has the honour of representing Girlguiding this year. We are invited to take part as one of the organisations that historically played a significant role in times of conflict supporting the Armed Forces community.

"Our group will be composed of 11 leaders, two young leaders, 17 Rangers and one Guide from Girlguiding Sussex West, accompanied by two leaders from Girlguiding Twickenham division, who are shadowing us. Seven of us will be especially remembering the role that our relatives played in the two world wars and, where appropriate, wearing their medals."

The Cenotaph in London. Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images

Jackie explained that Girguiding had a long history of service, supporting the country in various ways during the world wars.

She said: "The Girl Guide Album dated 1984 has a photo of Guides collecting waste paper in Brighton to help with the war effort in 1916 and states that Guides volunteered as 'scullery maids and laundry workers in Red Cross Hospitals, gave concerts and entertainments to wounded soldiers, and knitted articles of clothing for men at the Front'.

"In 1918, at the end of World War One, the British government requested two leaders and eight Rangers attend the Peace Conference in Paris because the preparation work for the Paris Treaty was considered highly confidential and Guides were entrusted with this role due to the good impression they had made whilst working at the Foreign Office during the war.

"During World War Two, Foxlease in Lyndhurst offered accommodation to evacuated children and expanded the kitchen garden from three to 12 acres, with Guides over the age of 16 working as apprentices.

Nicky Biscoe, leader at 2nd Storrington Guide and Ranger unit, has photos of her grandfather Cpl Percival Scammell's time in Germany and Belgium during World War One

"A Guide International Service (GIS) was formed in 1942 with the aim of training Guides over the age of 21 to carry out relief work in the aftermath of the war. In total, 108 volunteers worked in the field, with the last team returning from Germany in 1952 - £117,000 was also raised for the GIS Fund.

"Sea Rangers served in the wartime River Emergency Service and many Guides joined the Home Guard, Air Raid Precautions and WVS, as well as undertaking messenger work, nursing, fire watching and work in canteens and day nurseries."

Jackie, who is also a Rainbow leader in Worthing, will be wearing the medals of her father, Theodore Smith, and father-in-law, Leonard Brown.

Theodore was at Scout camp on the day war was declared and the leader hastily loaded them all into his van and returned home, only to be told to go back to camp, as it was safer there than in Chatham by the dockyards. He went on to serve in North Africa.

Leonard was in the Royal Warwickshire Regiment and took part in the D-Day Landings before heading up through France to Germany, having also survived the Great Battle for Lebisey near Caen.

Stephanie Walford, leader in training at 3rd Chichester Guide unit, will be wearing the medals awarded to her great grandfather, Bertie Leonard Cox, who was in the 8th King’s Royal Hussars.

Her daughter Lucy, a young leader, will be wearing the medals awarded to her great grandfather, Leonard Arthur Cox, who followed in his father’s footsteps to serve in the 8th King’s Royal Hussars.

Completing three generations of the same family in the parade, Stephanie’s father will be marching as a veteran of the Royal Navy. He served during the Falklands War, where his ship, HMS Ardent, was sunk. The trio will be collectively representing five generations.

The medals of Bertie Leonard Cox, who was in the 8th King’s Royal Hussars, will be worn by Stephanie Walford, leader in training at 3rd Chichester Guide unit

Nicky Biscoe, leader at 2nd Storrington Guide and Ranger unit, will be honouring her grandfather Cpl Percival Scammell, who served in the Royal Hampshire Regiment and was posted to France in January 1915. Percival’s sister, Amy, served in a bomb-making factory and Nicky has the letters he wrote to her from the frontline, as well as photos of his time in Germany and Belgium during World War One.

Nicky will also be honouring her father, Stanley Thomas Scammell, who served in World War Two. He joined up as soon as he turned 18 and went across to Holland post D-Day.

Clair Mason, leader at Bognor Regis South Ranger and Guide unit, will be honouring her grandfather, Charles Rivers Jordan, who served as a gunner in the 30th Coastal Battery, 8th Coastal Regiment, Royal Artillery, stationed at Fortress Command, Hong Kong from 1937 to 1941.

After the fall of Hong Kong, he was being transported back to Japan in the Lisbon Maru freighter when it was torpedoed by a USS Grouper, having not been marked as carrying prisoners on board.

Charles survived only because he was helped by Chinese fishermen but he was recaptured by the Japanese and spent the remainder of the war as a prisoner. The Chinese film The Sinking of the Lisbon Maru, telling the story of the 1942 sinking of the Japanese transport ship, was shown in UK cinemas last year and a recorded interview with Charles Jordan is available at the Imperial War Museum.

Kirsty Batchelor, leader of 4th Chichester Brownie unit and 7th Chichester Guide unit will be honouring her parents, who worked for Service Children’s Education for 30 years, both at home and in Germany and Holland.

Her father, Alan Sudron, spent 12 years at RAF Wildenrath in Germany, where he taught at Griffon and Merlin Schools, and ended his career as headmaster at William Wordsworth School, in Sennelager. Her mother, Jean Sudron, taught at different schools, so between them they taught hundreds of forces children in both the Army and RAF.

Girlguiding Sussex West will be among 10,000 veterans and eligible participants in the march-past on Remembrance Sunday.