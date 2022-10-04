But, sadly, due to Covid, the much-loved annual pumpkin display shut down for good in 2020, meaning 2019 was its last ever event. The annual spectacle was created by Ralph Upton in 1968 and saw visitors from across the world come to see the artistic displays. Ralph's son Robin Upton ran the operation after Ralph died in 2009. But, two years ago, he said it was no longer financially viable to put the event on and the display closed after 51 years.