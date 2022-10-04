Hallowe'en Sussex 2022: Looking back on 21 pictures of Slindon Pumpkins displays from over the years
For more than 50 years, Slindon Pumpkins created displays that delighted visitors who came from far and wide to see them.
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 2:06 pm
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 2:19 pm
But, sadly, due to Covid, the much-loved annual pumpkin display shut down for good in 2020, meaning 2019 was its last ever event. The annual spectacle was created by Ralph Upton in 1968 and saw visitors from across the world come to see the artistic displays. Ralph's son Robin Upton ran the operation after Ralph died in 2009. But, two years ago, he said it was no longer financially viable to put the event on and the display closed after 51 years.
Each year, the display took on a different theme, from dinosaurs to the RNLI. And guests could also buy pumpkins and gourds, as well as other Hallowe’en-themed merchandise.
Here, we look back in pictures at just some of the much-missed displays from over the past few years.
