Hastings Carnival Week 2008 - 29 pictures - who do you recognise?

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 11th Apr 2025, 10:13 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2025, 10:46 BST
Old Town Carnival Week started in 1968 and has entertained all ages over the years.

Attractions include the opening ceremony, treasure trail, pram races, tug o’ war, Traders’ Party and The Grand Carnival Procession.

These pictures are from 2008. Who do you recognise?

Hastings Carnival 2008

1. Hastings Carnival 2008

Hastings Carnival 2008 Photo: J

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2008 High Street Traders' Party, 7/8/08

2. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2008 High Street Traders' Party, 7/8/08

Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2008 High Street Traders' Party, 7/8/08 Photo: J

Hastings Carnival 2008

3. Hastings Carnival 2008

Hastings Carnival 2008 Photo: J

Hastings Carnival 2008

4. Hastings Carnival 2008

Hastings Carnival 2008 Photo: J

Related topics:HastingsSt Leonards
