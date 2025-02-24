Hastings retro: Morrisons and the Gasworks

Morrisons supermarket has created more than 30 new full and part-time jobs as it expands its online shopping service. The supermarket, off Queens Road, is standing on the site of the first gas works in Hastings, built in 1830 next to the Priory Stream in what was then a rural area.

The only nearby building at that time was a waterworks, at the top of Waterworks Road close to where the railway line would be built in 1850.

The town was lit by gas (82 lamps) for the first time on 31 December 1830. They replaced the oil lamps installed on the main streets in 1820, being three times brighter. But the new lamps were only lit from September to April, and not on the five nights around the full moon. One of these big 195-year old gas lamp- posts is still standing in the town centre, but it is unrecognised and has no sign on it.

The Hastings Iris in 1831 said “Our once dark and dreary streets have the appearance of those of a fashionable watering place.” Gas was made from coal, which was brought to the town by colliers (small sailing ships) which unloaded onto the beach at Harold Place, from where it was taken to the gas works by horse- drawn carts.

The gasworks in 1928. Pic: Contributed

The gas was stored off Waterworks Road in a large cylindrical metal tank. Others were added between 1841 and 1893 in a variety of sizes, some being 60 feet high and 18 feet deep. Iguanodon skeletons were found in 1848 when work started on building a tank. But by the late 1840s there were also complaints about the gas monopoly in the town, with consumers paying nearly twice as much as in other towns for what was described in the Hastings News as “an article miserably bad in quality”.

However, there was light relief in March 1851 when the Duke of Brunswick made a balloon journey to Neufchatel near Boulogne from a field close to the gas works. Thousands of people watched as the balloon was inflated with gas and then took off. The Duke was ‘on the run’, as he had committed perjury in a libel case, and he never returned to England.

In 1876 a handsome range of buildings with a tower were built on the west side of Queens Road, where the front of Morrisons’ car park is today. These were the gas showrooms, backing on to the large gas works behind.

Then in 1882 a group of prominent local businessmen and councillors set up a local electric light company, following the recent emergence of electricity as a rival power supply to gas. Many of these people were also shareholders in the local gas company, so they decided to hedge their bets by creating the Hastings and St Leonards Electric Light Company. They acquired a site for a power station in Earl Street, where much of the building is still standing, being now a carpet and furniture warehouse. In August 1882 the Council gave the go- ahead for a trial of some electric street lights, which on 12 November 1883 were switched on.

The gas showrooms in Queens Road. Pic: contributed

But in 1899, in one of the largest scandals in the history of the town, the Hastings Gas Company shareholders decided they wanted to increase their profits by moving their gasworks out of Hastings, thereby not having to pay £4,000 in coal dues to Hastings Council for bringing coal into the town. A special meeting of the shareholders decided to buy 14 acres of land at Glyne Gap, a few yards outside the borough boundary.

They also wanted to take over the Bexhill Gas Company, and supply Bexhill and the Crowhurst area. The shareholders included many councillors and council employees who would make money for themselves, while the Hastings ratepayers would have to bear the major burden of losing their largest single ratepayer, the Gas Company. It was then paying 2s 6d for each ton of coal it brought into the town, but this would be lost when Glyne Gap was completed.

Work on the site started in 1900, with the works being brought into full use in 1907 and the Queens Road gasworks only being used for gas storage from June that year. The gas company was nationalised in 1948. The Glyne Gap gasworks closed in April 1969 and were demolished in 1971, with high explosives bringing down the biggest buildings. In 1988 work started on building both the new 17-acre Ravenside shopping and leisure centre on its site.

In late 1979 work began on dismantling the massive Victorian gas holders in Queens Road, plus the surrounding boiler houses and ancillary huts. The four gasholders had been built between 1887 and 1901, and had not been used since 1974. In 1980 the county council gave the go-ahead for a shopping complex to be built on the site, but Hastings Council instead voted for the Priory Meadow shopping centre to be built on the cricket ground.

In August 1987 work got under way on clearing the 6.5 acre gasworks site, which had been unused for 11 years. The first piles for the Safeways (now Morrisons) supermarket were driven in 1988, and it opened on 4 April 1989. It was sold to Morrisons in 2004 after Safeway Ltd was bought out by the Yorkshire-based company that had started as a street stall in Bradford in 1899. Morrisons is now expanding its Ocado online food deliveries, which began in 2014 in the Midlands.