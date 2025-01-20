Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 166-year old Hastings Observer has been sold to a new owner. National World Plc, publisher of the Observer, The Scotsman, the Yorkshire Post and many other titles, has been taken over by Media Concierge Ltd, which is owned by veteran advertising executive Malcolm Denmark.

National World acquired the company in December 2020 from JPI Media, who had bought it in late 2018 when owners Johnston Press went into administration.

The Observer was launched in 1859 from 34 High Street by local businessman Joseph Knight. But it was not a success, and in 1866 it was taken over by Rye printer Isaac Parsons. He was a Methodist lay preacher who had started a stationery business at No 7 Rye High Street in 1853. He installed a hand press in a shed in his back garden and started printing the Rye Chronicle newspaper. It did well, prompting Parsons to expand his new printing business.

Until 1855 a stamp tax on newspapers made them prohibitively expensive for working class people, but in that year the tax was abolished and local newspapers quickly became very popular. They became both a major media link for ordinary people and a profitable business through the advertising they carried. In Hastings, the 1848-launched Hastings News became very successful after 1855, prompting Parsons to publish the Hastings Times, a Hastings-focused version of the Rye Chronicle. When Parsons bought the Observer in 1866 he appointed his 22-year old son Frederick to run it, merging it with his Hastings Times.

1866 Nov 13. The first Parsons Observer.

The lively and progressive Hastings News was a Liberal-oriented paper, as were several other Hastings papers launched in the second half of the 19th century. But the Parsons family were strong Conservative supporters, and the rival politics produced four decades of wide-ranging and detailed local news in several papers. But the late-Victorian recession in the town led to the leading pro-Tory businesses placing their advertising only in the Observer, forcing the eventual closure of all the Liberal papers by the early 1900s.

By 1876 the young Frederick Parsons had been doing so well that he built a big new printworks in Claremont, part of a joint venture with Thomas Brassey, who created the adjoining Brassey Institute which is now the Public Library.

Just before the First World War the Parsons family business FJ Parsons Ltd had expanded so much into wide-ranging printing work that a new headquarters was needed. It was decided to build it on the site of a wood-yard on the corner of Cambridge Road and Portland Place, but this was delayed by the war. The new building was finished in 1924, and expanded in later years up Portland Place.

In 1970 the neighbouring building in Cambridge Road was replaced by a nine-storey office block (now called Rock House) to accommodate yet more printing and publishing ventures. But in the early 1970s the writing was on the wall for many local newspaper groups like FJ Parsons Ltd. New technology was escalating the costs, trade unions were becoming very active and consolidations were taking place across the country as local businesses became part of national media groups.

Unloading newsprint in Claremont February 1909

In early 1972 the Parsons family sold FJ Parsons to magazine publishers Morgan-Grampian Ltd. But they too quickly realised there were out of their depth, and in 1973 they sold their newspaper titles to Westminster Press Ltd. Two months later Westminster were knocked sideways by the launch of the outspoken free weekly paper Hastings News which quickly attracted a big readership and many adverts.

Westminster Press struggled on as best it could, but in 1981 had to begin scaling down the company, closing the general print section of the company that year. In 1982 the company started moving to new

premises in Telford Road, Hollington, finally moving out of the Observer Building in Cambridge Road in 1984.

Since then there have been several changes to both the ownership of the Hastings Observer, and to the two offices in Cambridge Road - Rock House and the Observer Building - which have been successfully converted into multi-purpose community enterprises by local campaigner Jess Steele. Full details of the history of the Observer and its offices are in the book Back from the Brink, with an introduction by Jess, published last year and available in Waterstones at £15.00, and from theobserverbuilding.org.uk/shop.