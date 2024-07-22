Hidden railway treasures uncovered in West Sussex village on Tracing the Rails documentary series

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hidden railway treasures in a West Sussex village are revealed in a new documentary, the second episode in the Tracing the Rails series on YouTube.

Presenter Stephen Cranford uncovers hidden remnants of the old Steyning Line and is given access to private land to film pieces of railway history that are away from public view.

The first episode of Tracing the Rails covered the line from Shoreham-by-Sea Railway Station to the Old Shoreham Toll Bridge. This new episode takes the nostalgic journey further north, to Upper Beeding and Bramber.

Produced Lou Kirk-Partridge and director Chris T Kirk use vivid storytelling and stunning visuals to tell the story, exploring remnants and personal memories along the way.

The episode opens with imposing views of Beeding Cement Works, currently owned by the Dudman Group. Tracing the Rails Productions was granted rare permission to film, giving unique insight into the history of Beeding Junction and the special and unusual trains that were used at the cement works.

There is plenty of original film footage shown during the telling of the history of the Old Shoreham Toll Bridge, which was built in 1781 and opened in 1782 by the Earl of Surrey. The timber bridge was rebuilt during the First World War using the original design and restored in 2008, before being reopened by the Duke of York.

The railway line ran past the bridge and the signal box nearby gave a good view up the valley to oncoming trains.

Tracing the Rails presenter Stephen Cranford, right, cutting the ribbon to open The Lost Railway Exhibition at Bramber in April with Russell Barnes, chairman of Steyning and District Community Partnership's visitor and tourism group

Stephen said: "The line closed in 1966 but the gates and the tolls still operated for about another year or two, up to 1968, when, of course, it was only running freight trains to and from the cement works.

"The gradient of the line built heavily from the bridge as it made its way toward Shoreham to join the Brighton Line. If the gates were closed for the track, it meant that they had to restart and didn't have enough momentum to get up that long climb.

"There were rumours that little gifts were provided for the signalmen to guarantee that the gates were held for the traffic, so they would stop the cars in either direction to make sure that they could continue going."

Heading north into the countryside, Stephen stops at the Adur flyover, where construction was started by McAlpine on February 1, 1968. It was built only two years after the railway line was closed, indicating a change in priority from rail to motor car.

Stephen points out one thing that makes it famous – the band A-ha filmed the music video for Butterfly, Butterfly (The Last Hurrah) underneath the viaduct.

Walking along the Downs Link, following the line of the old railway, Stephen seeks out evidence of the past. He finds one of the original buffer stops in the undergrowth, some brickwork and signs of the old abutment for the missing Adur railway bridge. Wharf and timbers are also still visible, with timbers that are probably 200 years old.

At St Botoph's Church at Botolphs, Stephen points out where the Steyning Line ran, right behind the churchyard, for about a century.

He said: "The church used to be the central point of quite a little community here. A few extra buildings were around that are now longer here and railway workers used to catch the train at an unofficial halt behind the church. The parishioners cottoned on to this and they also used to hop on and off there, which was rather convenient for them."

At Bramber, the garden of Robins Haunt is clearly visible to walkers and cylists but the Tracing the Rails team was given access to private land by owner John Kellett to enable us to see more of the railway history.

Stephen said John had lived there since the 1970s, when lavender had been grown there. Removing the cold frames, John uncovered treasures including the original steel letters that once formed one of the running-in boards at Bramber Railway Station.

Stephen said: "These would have originally been on a big wooden sign on the platform edge, so that the passengers knew where they were getting on and off. Mysteriously, the letter A was never found but John made his own A, so walkers and cyclists can still see the original letters. A little glimpse of a piece of history."

He also reveals other hidden treasures, including an extremely heavy section of rail in the garage, the spikes that held the sleepers and the concrete base of the southbound platform of Bramber Railway Station, with some of the sleepers piled on top and fragments of the old buildings.

Transport historian Mike Jaimes explores ticket printing and station advertising, and looks at the history of the miniature steam railway that was once at Bramber Castle, including one of the original locomotives.

The episode of 1hr 42 mins closes with scenes from the unveiling of The Lost Railway Exhibition at Bramber in April and an interview with Russell Barnes, chairman of Steyning and District Community Partnership's visitor and tourism group.