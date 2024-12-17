Historic pictures show how Worthing Pier has been hit by disaster over the past 160 years

Ian Richardson has put together an hour-long slide show with a recorded talk, The Top Tier Worthing Pier, and this will be shown at Indigo Restaurant, at The Ardington Hotel, on Thursday, January 23.

Included are some incredible historic pictures showing the original Worthing Pier, the scene of disaster after it collapsed and the effects of war, as well as some huge celebrations over the years.

Ian said: "It is one of the main jewels and gems in Worthing. For nearly 200 years, it's been proudly standing, oceans apart from the rest of its peers."

The earliest pier in the UK was Ryde Pier on the Isle of Wight, while Worthing had the 13th pier.

Ian explained: "In the late 1850s, local businessmen noticed the increased popularity of seaside towns in England and Wales having and operating a pier.

"In 1860, these interested businessmen got together to create Worthing Pier Company Ltd with an objective to actually build the town's own pier. There was an offer for sale of £6,500 of £1 ordinary shares. These shares were all taken up on the first day of issue."

Work got underway in 1861, led by Sir Robert Rawlinson, a master engineer. The pier was 960ft long, 18ft wide and 25ft high, giving it a 10ft clearance at high tide. It opened to the public on April 12, 1862.

The first real drama happened just two years later, when there was a rare phenomenon, a waterspout off the coast of Worthing, on August 21, 1864.

Ian said: "The morning was dull and thundery with frequent lightning, the sea was calm with a light breeze coming from the north-east. Shortly after 9am, the clouds began to revolve in circle some half a mile in diameter, which descended until they came 50ft above the sea."

The pier survived to become the centrepiece for many a celebration, including regattas. Ian has some super pictures from the early Worthing Regattas, when the pier was packed with people.

He said: "Regatta days have been an important feature in Worthing throughout its history. The pier always plays a significant part in this grand seaside celebration."

In 1882, there was an ambitious idea for a second pier at the bottom of Grand Avenue. However, the idea failed because the pier company could not raise the funds.

Two years later, two art deco kiosks were placed at the promenade end and soon, a Southern Pavilion was added at the other end.

Ian comments on the beauty of these sister kiosks, guarding whoever enters and leaves the pier.

He said: "They stood side by side from 1884 to 1925 at the entrance to the prom and pier. On reflection, these two kiosks should have been used once again, maybe in a local park, to be kept alive for future generations to enjoy."

Ian reflects on the various entertainments over the years, including children's carts pulled by goats for many decades, climbing monkeys, the greasy pole, a weighing machine and Professor Reddish's high dive and cycle dive.

He has pictures of huge crowds watching the lifeboat launch on the east side of the pier, were it was more sheltered, with horses helping to pull it into the deep water.

In 1888, a further £20,000 was raised by the Worthing Pier Company Ltd to double the width of the decking and complete construction of the Southern Pavilion.

Celebrations such as Worthing Lifeboat Day followed, as well as regular rides on the paddle steamer Worthing Belle, until it was sold off just before the First World War.

But the good days did not last. Over the Easter weekend in March 1913, 'Worthing Pier disaster' hit the headlines across the country.

Ian explained: "On the Saturday evening, there was a concert which was taking place in the Southern Pavilion. Strong winds were blowing, developing into a howling gale, and it was said from time to time the pier structure felt under attack from the storm.

"By about 9pm, the wind had got so severe, the Pier Master ended the concert abruptly, telling the orchestra to stop playing and the concertgoers to hastily leave, to evacuate the pier for their own safety.

"Shortly after midnight, the pier lights failed and the pier went into total darkness. The pier finally gave way to the extreme elements in the night of March 22 and 23, the pier's decking being overcome by the heavy sea and eventually swept away."

On Sunday, March 23, 1913, the townspeople made their way to the seafront, shocked to witness the structure collapsed between the kiosks and the Southern Pavilion. The stranded south end of the pier became known as Easter Island.

Ian said: "Impressively, it didn't take long for the money to be found to rebuild, linking and putting the pier back together once again."

The new Worthing Pier was opened by the Lord Mayor of London on May 29, 1914, with thousands of spectators lining the streets to welcome him as he rode into town in a carriage. Worthing Fire Brigade even put on a special show as part of the procession.

Worthing Borough Council bought the pier in 1920 for £18,978. The kiosks were removed in 1925 and replaced by the domed Pier Pavilion, which was opened in June 1926.

Many pictures show life on the pier in the 1930s but, unfortunately, disaster struck again on the afternoon of September 10, 1933.

Ian said: "It had been a lovely afternoon when an off-duty fireman noticed smoke escaping from underneath the pier's landing stage. That afternoon, a very strong easterly breeze was blowing. The fireman made his way to the fire station in High Street but for some reason there was a delay with the fire shout, taking about 20 minutes.

"Members of the public volunteered to form a human chain, ripping up the decking to prevent the fire spreading along the pier. When they arrived, the Worthing fire brigade fought bravely but Southern Pavilion was completely destroyed."

The fire was spotted as far west as Selsey Bill and at Beachy Head in the east.

It was time to rebuild again. In 1937, a new central amusement pavilion was constructed and at the same time, a wooden windshield was added, running the length of the pier.

But with the outbreak of the Second World War, all piers, including Worthing, were under threat from German invasion. Much of the decking had to be blown up and anti tank blocks were installed along the shoreline.

After the war, the decking was replaced with new timber and in June 1946, the pier was partially reopened but it did not fully open until April 1949.

Since then, the pier was stood over disasters like the seaweed problem of the 1980s and washing up of timber all along the beach in January 2008. It has also seen sunshine and celebration, and has twice been named the UK Pier of the Year.

Ian runs two groups at East Worthing Community Centre, the Surfleet Historic Worthing & District Group and the Surfleet Transport 5021 Group. Over 25 years, he has amassed a personal collection of literature and hundreds of photographs covering Worthing and the surrounding district.

1 . Worthing Pier A huge collection of pictures showing how Worthing Pier has survived storms, fire and destruction will be going on show in the new year Photo: Elaine Hammond

2 . Worthing Pier In 1860, Worthing Pier Company Ltd was formed by businessmen with an objective to build the town's own pier Photo: Ian Richardson

3 . Worthing Pier Worthing Pier from the air, with its Southern Pavilion, central amusement arcade and Pier Pavilion Photo: Ian Richardson

4 . Worthing Pier The banner for the King's Service refers to Edward VII Photo: Ian Richardson