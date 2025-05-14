Historical photographs show how built-up area of Worthing used to look

The wards of Castle, Northbrook, Salvington and Durrington have all been included in a fascinating two-hour slideshow delving into the past.

Top Tier Durrington High Salvington is the latest talk by local historian Ian Richardson, who has found some real gems among his vast collection of photographs.

There's the Medical Mission Caravan, Mr Cripps' Premier Accumulator providing electricity to a small group of homes, and Spitfire SL721, probably one of the most famous restored planes of its kind.

This Spitfire was the personal aircraft of Air Chief Marshal Sir James Robb and it was on display outside Swandean Garage in the 1950s.

Proprietor Michael Wilcock also built the Swandean Spitfire Special in 1953, a sports car with a Rolls-Royce engine that reached a speed of 110mph in early trials.

But before the days of fast cars and busy roads, it was a very different place. Durrington was first recorded in 934, when King Athelstan gave his thane Aelfwald some of the land.

After the Norman Conquest, the manors of Durrington and Broadwater were granted to Robert le Sauvage. The parish of Durrington was abolished in 1929 and it became part of the borough of Worthing.

Ian said: "Durrington had quite a tranquil landscape. It has a background of growing and vibrance. Apples flourished and Durrington was famous for its cider."

Nurseries were the basis of employment and historical aerial slides give a bird's eye view, showing the area as open land with few buildings, apart from the glasshouses. There was Lovell's, Douglas Brothers, Tarana and Red Seed, covering a vast area.

Ian delves into the early history of these nurseries, including the lavender fields owned by Red Cedars, the biggest in the country. He poetically describes the acres of feathery blue spikes, filling the area with their scent. The character of the area changed significantly with the building of estates in the 1940s and 1950s, and Durrington and Salvington began merging.

Worthing's first shops to be built after the war were at Strand Parade in The Boulevard, to serve the Maybridge Estate.

The talk covers churches, schools, tearooms and pubs, as well as significant buildings.

Learn about Field Place Manor House and farm, where the Cooke family lived for more than 300 years, until 1726. During the Second World War, it was used by the RAF to test radar and it is believed there is a network of tunnels, which allegedly run for six miles.

The house became Flamingo Country Club for a few years before it was bought by Worthing Borough Council in 1956 for £17,500. Following refurbishment of the original flint barn, it was reopened in 1988 as a venue for wedding receptions and parties.

Refurbishment of the Manor House followed in 1989 and much of the original Jacobean panelling and stonework was revealed, with carvings that depict the Cooke family.

Other key people featured include John Selden, whose father had a farm in Durrington, and Keith Emerson, who worked at Lloyds Bank Registrars in the 1960s before leaving to make his way with the band The Nice and going on to find fame with Emerson, Lake & Palmer.

There will be an opportunity to see Top Tier Durrington High Salvington at Indigo Bistro & Bar at the Ardington Hotel in Worthing on July 31.

1 . Top Tier Durrington High Salvington Historical photographs show how a highly built-up area of Worthing used to look Photo: Ian Richardson

2 . Top Tier Durrington High Salvington Lavender fields much like those at Red Cedars nursery Photo: Ian Richardson

3 . Top Tier Durrington High Salvington Spitfire SL721, probably one of the most famous restored planes of its kind Photo: Ian Richardson