History of unique English church, sitting on a hill in a West Sussex village, revealed on Heritage Open Days tours

The ‘Cathedral of the Downs’, St Mary of the Blessed Virgin Church in Sompting, has the earliest example of a Rhenish helm in Europe, and the only one in England.

The square tower with a four-sided pyramid tower, rising to a central mast, is a special sight and its history has been told, alongside that of many other fascinating features in the church, on Heritage Open Days tours.

The church is 'very much local and bit by bit'. It was undoubtedly built by local people, when they had the time and the money. It grew gradually over the centuries, which accounts for lots of little changes, made through time.

Saxons settled in this part of Sussex around 550AD and probably started with a timber church, approximately where the tower is now.

About 400 years later, in 960AD, the Saxon church of St Mary's was founded. In the 10th and 11th centuries, there were Viking attacks on London and the south east, and the building of the church meant the Saxons could look out for danger.

The oldest part of the building is the world renowned Saxon tower, which has stonework that has been dated as pre-1000AD. After the Norman invasion, Sompting was mentioned in the Domesday Book.

In 1154, the church was granted to the Order of the Temple of Solomon in Jerusalem, a crusading order of fighting monks known as the Knights Templar.

After they were abolished in 1306, all the Templar's property was assigned to another order of crusaders. The Sompting church was included in this transfer and in 1324, the church was taken over by the Order of Knights of the Hospital of Saint John of Jerusalem, known as the Knights of St John, or the Knights Hospitallers – today represented by St John Ambulance.

There was a 14th century Knights Hospitaller’s Chapel on the north side of the church but this fell into ruin after the dissolution of the monasteries and many of the stones were removed. In 1971, it was rebuilt as a chapel and parish room, known as The Hospitallers Room.

An archaeological dig during the building work found an empty tomb and pieces of a stone coffin lid. The grave is believed to be that of William Hyder, a Knight Hospitaller who died on June 12, 1524.

When the Knights took over, they extended the Saxon Nave rather than rebuild it, which is unusual. Today, you can still see the entrance to the Knights Hospitaller’s Chapel from the Nave, now a blocked arch.

It is not known why the church has a Rhenish Helm, although there are a lot of theories. There are Norman and Saxon windows on the tower and inside, there is a Saxon carved head at first floor level – though this is no longer accessible.

The wood would have been used shortly after felling, because it was easier to work. When major restoration was carried out in 1967, footholds were found in the stone, indicating how the scaffolding was done to build the tower.

The South Transept, which is lower than the rest of the church, was built in the late 12th century as a private chapel for the Templars. The porch was added in the 16th century.

A Norman window with an arch was discovered in the South Transept in 1969 and when the floor was relaid, some burials were found. The organ here was given by Mrs Crofts to celebrate Queen Victoria's jubilee in 1887 but it has been out of use for about 40 years. It is one of the items The Friends of Sompting Church would like to restore.

Here is also the Norman font, made of Sussex marble, which was moved from the west end of the Nave in 1827. Alongside, high up in the wall, is a carving that was likely moved from elsewhere and could be as early as 600AD. This shows an abbot, reputed to be St Wilfrid.

The Chancel has a carved monument in memory of Richard Burré, who died in 1527, and his wife. There are also several Saxon carvings to the side and behind the altar.

Worthing Archaeological Society is working to identify the name on the gravestone in front of the altar, where almost all of the lettering has worn away.

The church also has memorials to the Crofts family, which owned the Sompting Abbotts estate, in particular a wooden cross from the First World War, in memory of Captain Lancelot Barrington Crofts Tristram, who was killed in action on the French battlefields on October 31, 1914. This can be found in the North Transept close to a corbel with a Saracen’s head.

The church is normally open once a week for visitors and once a month for a service. Visit stmarysompting.org.uk for more information.

Photo: Elaine Hammond

Photo: Elaine Hammond

Photo: Elaine Hammond