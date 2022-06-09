Horsham Nostalgia: 1983 South of England Show

There was something for everyone at the 17th show on the Ardingly showground.

Farmers congregated to look at the latest agricultural machinery, while thousands of children collected stickers from stalls and watched their favourite show jumpers in the main arena.

South of England Agricultural Society chairman, Jim Green, said he thought they had struck the “right balance” between agriculture and a fun family day out. Almost 100,000 people turned out for the three day event.

The main arena saw many other events including show jumping with many famous names competing, such as Steven Smith, Jeff McVean and Michael Whittaker.

Many people were disappointed that the Queen was forced to cancel her visit.

In the Aberdeen Angus class, Brenda Artus, from Henfield, took the top award for the second year running, as well as a rosette for the best animal.

Jean McPhail, from Coolham, swept the board in the Highland class – all the entries, bar one, were hers.

Classrooms were empty as 9000 schoolchildren across West Sussex attended the Friday show for a special competition.

Photos and text from 1983 West Sussex County Times, held in the West Sussex Records Office.

