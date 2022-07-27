Horsham Nostalgia: 2008 fun run for road safety in memory of Rudgwick nurse

The fun run was organised by Jo’s sister, Pippa, after Jo died visiting Australia in 2003 when the car she was in overturned after a tyre burst. Pippa said she wanted to find a way to honour her memory.

Before the event, Pippa said: "I wanted to do something for a charity that relates to road safety and awareness, partly because when Jo was in the accident, she was not wearing a seatbelt. I’m planning to get lots of friends and family but also local people who want to support the race or who have been affected by road traffic collisions." Visit www. roadpeace.org