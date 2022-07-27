Horsham Nostalgia: 2008 fun run for road safety in memory of Rudgwick nurse

In August, 2008, a fun run was held in memory of Rudgwick nurse Jo Quail, who died five years before.

By Megan O'Neill
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 3:39 pm
Updated Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 3:42 pm
Jo Quail Fun Run for RTC victims in Horsham Park
Held in Horsham Park, the event raised money for RoadPeace, the UK charity providing support for victims of road crashes and campaigning for justice, road safety and road danger reduction.

The fun run was organised by Jo’s sister, Pippa, after Jo died visiting Australia in 2003 when the car she was in overturned after a tyre burst. Pippa said she wanted to find a way to honour her memory.

Before the event, Pippa said: "I wanted to do something for a charity that relates to road safety and awareness, partly because when Jo was in the accident, she was not wearing a seatbelt. I’m planning to get lots of friends and family but also local people who want to support the race or who have been affected by road traffic collisions." Visit www. roadpeace.org

