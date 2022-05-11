Horsham Nostalgia: Barns Green 1994 fun run

First-time entrants Patrick Davoren and Sue Morley ran off with all the glory in the 12th Barns Green half marathon in October 1994.

Patrick (1:11:03), who ran for Brighton and Hove Athletics Club, passed the finish line nine seconds ahead of team-mate Simon Morley.

Simon’s wife, Sue (1:20:16), also a member of the Brighton and Hove club, was the first woman over the finish line, nearly four minutes ahead of her nearest rival.

Barns Green fun run: Runners pass under the railway bridge in Two Mile Ash Road.

Learning that her husband came second, Sue joked: “He always lets me down. So much for a family double!”

The ever-popular event was sponsored by the West Sussex County Times, along with Gatton Manor Hotel.

As well as competing, the race was also about raising money for various charities.

Blind competitor Alan Pickering and running companion Hilary Newton ran to raise money for Talking Newspapers for the Blind.

Barns Green fun run: Winner Patrick Davoren and runner up Simon Morley (right).

The balloon man was Crawley Athletics Club member Jimmy Dutch.

Jimmy raised £193 for Midhurst charity Dreams Come True.

The traditional route took in Bax Castle, Christ’s Hospital, Itchingfield, Brooks Green and Dragon’s Green in two loops, starting and finishing in Barns Green.

Barns Green fun run: Blind competitor Alan Pickering and running companion Hilary Newton ran to raise money for Talking Newspapers for the Blind.

Barns Green fun run: Balloon man raised £193 for Midhurst charity Dreams Come True.